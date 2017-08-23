CAVE CREEK, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK: EDXC), a provider of innovative phyto-nutrient-based food and nutritional products, has engaged Eventus Consulting, P.C. to assist with the completion of preparing accounting records for the current audit underway for fiscal years 2015 and 2016. Eventus will coordinate with Endexx's auditor Turner & Stone for the audit's completion.

As part of the engagement, Eventus will facilitate final preparations for the SEC registration and filing and help provide the infrastructure for all fiscal reporting requirements going forward.

Eventus Consulting, P.C. is a registered CPA firm in Scottsdale, Arizona and is affiliated with Eventus Advisory Group, LLC that provides capitalization planning, consultation on initial public filings, as well as finance department creation, organization, implementation and maintenance to small and medium sized companies. Eventus Advisory Group, LLC offers a wide variety of services that enable its clients to grow and to achieve their financial objectives.

Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx, commented, "Having a strong financial team is especially critical during this time as we become up-to-date in our reporting and pursue our plan to up-list. Our engagement with Eventus will spearhead our initiative in finalizing our financial reporting process and their expertise will be valuable as we continue to grow our company and sales."

About Endexx

Endexx provides innovative inventory management and technology solutions. Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.m3hub.com, www.phytobites.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

