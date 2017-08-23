Connecting to the Cloud Now as Flexible as Being in the Cloud

Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions Offer Secure, Self-Service Path to AWS

BROOMFIELD, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises find new ways to take advantage of the scale and agility afforded by the cloud, many find they need a network experience that can match the flexibility of the virtual environments to which they are connecting. To meet this demand, Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) is making available a new self-serve capability as part of its Cloud Connect Solutions set for customers to maximize the potential of not just the cloud, but the networks connecting to it.

The new Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions feature is a scalable Ethernet offering enabling customers to host multiple virtual local area networks (VLANs) on a single Ethernet Virtual Circuit (EVC) from their data centers to Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the AWS Direct Connect service, which helps businesses optimize their cloud-based workloads.

Key Facts:

Level 3 is an AWS Direct Connect partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions leverages AWS Direct Connect to provide private connection to AWS cloud.

Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions give customers the ability to add and remove VLANs to AWS, including the connections to their virtual private clouds in near real-time via the MyLevel3 portal or API.

Customers can also share bandwidth across their Amazon virtual private cloud (Amazon VPC) instances.

As a private, direct connection to the cloud, Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions provide an additional layer of security for customers' multi-cloud environments.

When combined with Level 3 Adaptive Network Control Solutions, customers gain increased visibility and control, including granular, real-time reporting and the ability scale bandwidth up and down as business demands shift.

Customers can access this scalable Ethernet offering across Level 3's award-winning Metro 2.0 Ethernet footprint of nearly 290 markets in North America , EMEA and APAC.

Key Quotes:

Paul Savill, SVP of Core Products for Level 3

"Enterprises today are looking for any advantage to stay competitive in our digitally transformed world. Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions is the next evolution in making the network experience like the cloud experience to put greater power and agility in customers' hands."

About Level 3 Communications

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) is a Fortune 500 company that provides local, national and global communications services to enterprise, government and carrier customers. Level 3's comprehensive portfolio of secure, managed solutions includes fiber and infrastructure solutions; IP-based voice and data communications; wide-area Ethernet services; video and content distribution; data center and cloud-based solutions. Level 3 serves customers in more than 500 markets in over 60 countries across a global services platform anchored by owned fiber networks on three continents and connected by extensive undersea facilities. For more information, please visit www.level3.com or get to know us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

