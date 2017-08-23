Veritas Fuels Business in a Multi-Cloud World at Vision 2017 Conference

Industry conference to feature keynote speaker Sir Richard Branson and Veritas CEO Bill Coleman

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Aug. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, is bringing together a wide range of customers, partners, technology leaders and multi-cloud experts from around the world for its annualconference, Veritas Vision 2017 on September 18-20 at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Register now for aconference and expo pass.

Organizations today struggle to harness the power of their data spread across on-premises, hybrid and complex multi-cloud environments, where visibility is often limited, data migration and compliance are challenging, protection is siloed and costs are not optimized. Companies are also looking for innovative ways to extract insights from their data so they can make more informed decisions and offer better outcomes to their customers.

At Veritas Vision 2017, attendees will hear from experts who can discuss real-time solutions to these challenges. Veritas will also make multiple announcements and showcase new solutions that are critical for data management in a multi-cloud world.

"As enterprises continue to migrate from on-premises to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the need to protect and gain visibility into their data has never been more imperative," said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. "At Vision, we will bring together industry experts dedicated to helping customers achieve a comprehensive, policy-driven, technology-agnostic, compliant data management strategy-while helping organizations discover the truth in information."

Vision 2017 highlights will include:

Keynotes from featured industry thought leaders and Veritas executives:

Bill Coleman , CEO at Veritas

Mike Palmer , executive vice president and chief product officer at Veritas

Lynn Lucas , chief marketing officer at Veritas

Sir Richard Branson , founder of the Virgin Group

Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group

Four unique conference tracks: multi-cloud adoption, software-defined storage, modern data protection, risk mitigation and compliance.

More than 40 breakout sessions where customer will hear from product managers, business leaders and solution engineers.

Free, fully-proctored Veritas Certified Specialist exams-a $225 value. VisitVeritas Education Servicesfor a list of available exams and more information.

Veritas' customer and partner appreciation night on Wednesday, September 20 featuring entertainment from legendary rock band Foreigner.

For more information, visitVeritas Vision 2017.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies empowers businesses of all sizes to discover the truth in information-their most important digital asset. Using the Veritas platform, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and solve pressing IT and business challenges including multi-cloud data management, data protection, storage optimization, compliance readiness and workload portability-with no cloud vendor lock-in. Eighty-six percent of Fortune 500 companies rely on Veritas today to reveal data insights that drive competitive advantage. Learn more atwww.veritas.comor follow us on Twitter at@veritastechllc.

Forward-looking Statements:Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas,may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas,should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo, NetBackup, Backup Exec, Enterprise Vault, and CloudPoint are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

