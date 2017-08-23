Caseology Announces Latest Array of Stylish and Protective Cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Design-Focused Brand Unveils Several New Cases to Complement Any Personality

CERRITOS, California, Aug. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Caseology, a mobile accessory brand known for its beautifully-designed and functional portfolio of smartphone and watch cases for various manufacturers, today announced fournew lines for the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The latest series includes a refresh of Caseology's classic Parallax, Legion, Vault, and Skyfall models-featuring trendy, fashionable textures and colors to suit any style. Caseology's cases are the meeting point of premium quality, attractive design and excellent protection with specially-designed thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material, polycarbonate, creative patterning for increased grip, and military-grade protection on some cases for beautifully juxtaposed looks and material strength.

"The increasing value of smartphones has made it imperative for case designers to ensure customers are receiving a high level of protection, even with some of the most stylish cases. Caseology has emphasized designing lines for the Galaxy Note 8 that complement the beautiful aesthetics of Samsung phones, but also provide a high degree of protection," said Woojin Kim, product director for Caseology. "The lines being introduced for the Galaxy Note 8 are reinvigorated classics. As always, we've taken a fashion-forward approach, but also wanted to ensure we integrated features such as military-grade drop protection certification for utmost durability, giving consumers a beautiful product and ultimately, peace of mind."

Featuring a slim profile design to fit easily into pockets and purses, a secure grip preventing accidental drops,corner cushion protection, precise cutouts, accessible ports, raised camera/screen bezels and responsive button covers expertly designed for natural functionality, the new and stylish Samsung Galaxy Note 8 case lineup ensures there is something for everyone. Following is the full series:

Note 8 - Legion Serie s -a heavy duty, military-inspired case, the Legion line was designed to take on the impact of everyday challenges while eliminating bulk. This durable dual-layer case offers the benefits of both a rubber and hard case through seamless layering of shock absorbent TPU and polycarbonate. With a strategically raised front lip and a 4-point rear guard, the phone remains elevated at all times regardless of how set. Available in the iconic Charcoal Gray ($13.99) , and new colors, Aqua Green and Warm Gray ($14.99) .

Note 8 - Parallax Series -the modern, award-winning case and one of the brand's top sellers, the Parallax line has been refreshed to seamlessly fit the new Samsung Note 8. The popular geometric pattern is not only stylish but functional, providing a secure hold through its three-dimensional textured cover. It incorporates Caseology's tried-and-true dual-layer technology, plus an improved slim and lightweight frame with strategic grooves that offer a better horizontal grip necessary for taking photos, streaming videos and playing games comfortably. Available in Burgundy ($13.99) , and classic Black, Orchid Gray, and all new, Ocean Gray and Aqua Green ($14.99) .

Note 8 - Vault Series -delivering the flexibility and durability needed for daily wear and tear, the Vault Case provides high shock deflection and bounces back with ease from the occasional drop. The ultra-slim and lightweight design offers ample protection without the bulk and an eye-catching, three-dimensional textured cover ensures secure grip. Available in classic Black ($9.99) and the new, Aqua Green ($10.99) .

Note 8 - Skyfall Series-the lightweight, dual-layered and slim Skyfall case offers minimal bulk with maximum protection. A crystal clear design elevates the typical clear case by incorporating a precision-matched colored frame, resulting in seamless protection and a luxury look that feels nearly invisible. The ultra-clear cover is scratch-resistant and offers a solid layer of protection that won't give into cracks or discoloration over time. Available in Black ($12.99) , and Blue Coral, Orchid Gray and a new colorway, Warm Gray ($13.99) .

For more information on the entire lineup of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases available for purchase, please visit: Amazon. To see the entire collection of Caseology cases, please visit: www.caseologycases.com

About Caseology

Founded in 2014, Caseology is a fashion accessory brand designing stylish, best-selling cell phone cases for consumers' busy lifestyles. With more than 350 products in its portfolio, Caseology continues to push the envelope on innovating 'tech-cessories' for iPhone and Android devices, including the recently-released Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Focused on innovation and spreading goodness, the company is keenly aware of changing tastes and needs, and translates that into quality, inspired products that combine high-grade materials for protection with unmatched attention to detail. Currently, Caseology is one of Amazon's Top 50 Sellers Worldwide, with products that continuously rank in the top 20 Best Selling Cell Phone Cases on Amazon. For more information, visit www.CaseologyCases.com or follow Caseology on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/547923/Caseology_Case_for_Samsung_Galaxy_Note_8.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/400786/Caseology_Logo.jpg