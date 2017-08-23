Global Chromatography Resins Market (2017-2021) - Danaher, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Repligen, Thermo Fisher Scientific & Tosoh are Key Market Players

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Chromatography Resins Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global chromatography resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Chromatography Resins Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for biosimilars. The biosimilar segment is one the fastest-growing segments in the global biopharmaceuticals market. This emerging sector needs novel bioanalytical tools to resolve the regulatory challenges. These challenges require comprehensive characterization by high-resolution and sensitive bioanalytical methods that cover all structural levels of biotherapeutic proteins.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing R&D in biopharmaceuticals. Chromatography plays a crucial role in the purification of biopharmaceuticals. It is also held accountable for a considerable portion of downstream processing efforts which involve time and cost. Hence, there is a consistent pressure to improve the productivity and efficiency of the process. Several developments in large-scale chromatography processes including the development of new resin properties such as enhancing Protein A for usage in capturing mAb, implementing single-use technologies, exploring continuous chromatography potential at a commercial scale, and increasing use of automation have been witnessed in the market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price of affinity chromatography resin. Chromatography technique consists of capturing and refining desired molecules and the removal of impurities and aggregates arising from host cells. In bioprocessing, chromatography is the main operational unit. However, it also has major downstream bottlenecks because of the usage of costly chromatographic resins. Affinity chromatography resin is still the most commonly used resin used during the capture step that is capable of achieving high purity, selectivity, and yield.
Key vendors
- Danaher
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Repligen
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tosoh
Other prominent vendors
- Avantor Performance Materials
- Bio-Rad
- Merck
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Purolite
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01:Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technique
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Nature
Part 09: Geographical Segmentation
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tjr5q4/global
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716