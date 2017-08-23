Global Chromatography Resins Market (2017-2021) - Danaher, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Repligen, Thermo Fisher Scientific & Tosoh are Key Market Players

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global chromatography resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Chromatography Resins Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for biosimilars. The biosimilar segment is one the fastest-growing segments in the global biopharmaceuticals market. This emerging sector needs novel bioanalytical tools to resolve the regulatory challenges. These challenges require comprehensive characterization by high-resolution and sensitive bioanalytical methods that cover all structural levels of biotherapeutic proteins.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing R&D in biopharmaceuticals. Chromatography plays a crucial role in the purification of biopharmaceuticals. It is also held accountable for a considerable portion of downstream processing efforts which involve time and cost. Hence, there is a consistent pressure to improve the productivity and efficiency of the process. Several developments in large-scale chromatography processes including the development of new resin properties such as enhancing Protein A for usage in capturing mAb, implementing single-use technologies, exploring continuous chromatography potential at a commercial scale, and increasing use of automation have been witnessed in the market.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price of affinity chromatography resin. Chromatography technique consists of capturing and refining desired molecules and the removal of impurities and aggregates arising from host cells. In bioprocessing, chromatography is the main operational unit. However, it also has major downstream bottlenecks because of the usage of costly chromatographic resins. Affinity chromatography resin is still the most commonly used resin used during the capture step that is capable of achieving high purity, selectivity, and yield.

Key vendors



Danaher

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Repligen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh



Other prominent vendors



Avantor Performance Materials

Bio-Rad

Merck

Mitsubishi Chemical

Purolite



