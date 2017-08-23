Providing Users Even More Choice in Personalizing Their Hearing Care Experience

GN Hearing introduces a rechargeable battery option for the revolutionary ReSound LiNX 3D hearing aids. Available in North America and other major markets from September 1, the rechargeable battery solution gives ReSound users even more options to choose from. The rechargeable option is also available for Beltone Trust in North America, and from September 1 this will be extended to other major markets.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170823005211/en/

GN Hearing has made a rechargeable battery option available for the revolutionary ReSound LiNX 3D hearing aids. (Photo: Business Wire)

ReSound LiNX 3D Rechargeable More Than Just Another Rechargeable Hearing Aid

The rechargeable battery option is made available based on a deep understanding of user expectations, and a commitment to empower users to choose the solution best suited for their needs and preferences. Today's announcement follows GN Hearing's release of the innovative 5th generation 2.4 GHz wireless technology ReSound LiNX 3D hearing aids, which offer unmatched sound quality, an enhanced fitting experience, and groundbreaking comprehensive and unique remote fine-turning, giving users a new hearing care experience.

Widely available through hearing care providers, the rechargeable battery accessory adds to an already full ReSound ecosystem of solutions. ReSound LiNX 3D rechargeable has all of the benefits of ReSound LiNX 3D, now combined with the all-day power of a rechargeable battery. With overnight charging, users will experience the advantage of all-day power, without the need to change batteries. In addition, users will save time and effort with less impact on the environment, giving them freedom, convenience and confidence.

"GN Hearing is pleased to provide yet another option for hearing aid users, built on our commitment to providing unmatched sound quality and user experience," said Anders Hedegaard, President CEO GN Hearing. "This new rechargeable battery solution allows hearing care professionals to offer an additional option to their clients, and gives hearing aids users even more choices to tailor their hearing experience to their unique preferences," he added.

For more information please visit www.resound.com.

About GN Hearing

GN Hearing A/S is the medical device division of the GN Group, a global leader in intelligent audio solutions. The company leads the industry in superior sound quality and connectivity. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 5,000 people worldwide, and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN Hearing is dedicated to making life sound better and developing meaningful solutions that transform lives through the power of sound.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170823005211/en/

Contacts:

GN Hearing

Investor Relations

Peter Justesen

+45 4030 7879

pjustesen@gn.com

or

Media Relations

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

+45 2484 8782

loalange@gn.com