VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the "Company") (CSE: VST)(CSE: VST.CN)(CNSX: VST)(OTC PINK: VSQTF)(FRANKFURT: 6F6)(WKN: A2AKL8) confirms that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FansUnite Media Inc. ("FansUnite"), and the Vanbex Group ("Vanbex") are pursuing the development of a new social sports betting platform built utilizing blockchain technology.

"Blockchain technology and the inherent security it provides will enable us to push every envelope we can to build the most dynamic and responsive social sports betting platform," said Darius Eghdami, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite. "The opportunity to secure data through Blockchain certainly appeals to the accountant in me and we are confident it will become the gold standard among sports betting sites around the world."

As a social sports data platform, FansUnite relies on robust data to allow members of its community to engage with like-minded individuals by collaborating, discussing and predicting the winners of sporting events with a free virtual currency.

"Building off the successful integration of SecurePlay, a proprietary blockchain platform of BTL Group Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: BTL) in previous pilots, our collaboration with the Vanbex Group will further strengthen our presence in the blockchain space and advance our pursuit of transparent, verifiable and valid data in the sports betting industry," said Duncan McIntyre, a lawyer who serves as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of FansUnite Media.

Vanbex was established in 2013 as a strategic communications organization created to better tell the story of leading blockchain technology companies. It has since evolved into a professional services firm that specializes in all aspects of the blockchain industry, from grassroots marketing and application development to communications strategy, PR and operations consulting. Vanbex is focused on furthering the education and adoption of blockchain, distributed ledger and smart contract technology into everyday real world applications.

"Our team at Vanbex is excited for the opportunity to work with Victory Square Technologies and FansUnite," said Kevin Hobbs, Chief Executive Officer of Vanbex. "We are extremely energized by the vision we share and certainly optimistic that the FansUnite platform will become a beacon for transparency in the sports betting industry."

The integration of blockchain technology into FansUnite's social sports data platform could also lead to blockchain initiatives developed by other divisions and subsidiaries of Victory Square.

"We are delighted to work with Vanbex and the chance to push the boundaries of blockchain in sports betting," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Square. "They have formed an exceptional team of industry leaders and we're confident the initial collaboration with FansUnite will produce a strong wave of ideas and opportunities that will significantly impact the landscape of the sports betting industry. We're also very pleased about the opportunity to expand the Victory Square footprint in blockchain technology."

ABOUT FANSUNITE

Operating as a division of Victory Square Technologies Inc., FansUnite operates a social sports data platform (www.fansunite.com) which was launched by three sports fans who wanted to take sports back to the global community of fans that fuel the industry. With a free virtual currency, members make their fantasy sports picks with zero monetary risk and are able to track their selections with the proprietary PickTracker. FansUnite.com offers a full-unedited look into the picking history of individual players and their peers. FansUnite Consensus literally allows members to see what the crowd is saying.

ABOUT VANBEX GROUP

The Vanbex Group was established in 2013 as a strategic communications organization created to better tell the story of leading blockchain technology companies. It has since evolved into a professional services firm that specializes in all aspects of the blockchain industry, from grassroots marketing and application development to communications strategy, PR and operations consulting. For more information visit, www.vanbex.com.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square is a venture builder that creates, funds and empowers entrepreneurs predominantly focused on Blockchain Technology, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Personalized Health, Gaming and Film. As a technology incubator, Victory Square invests in game-changing entrepreneurs who are provided access to education programs, global mentorship networks, distribution partners, creative workspaces, resources and other forms of operational support to help them scale internationally. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets. The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Victory Square. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square, including future plans. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

