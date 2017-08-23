DK-5471 Soendersoe, 2017-08-23 13:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of SP Group A/S (SP Group) has resolved to increase and extend the share buy-back programme authorised at the annual general meeting held on 27 April 2017.



The share buy-back programme was announced in Company Announcement no. 17/2017 of 30 March 2017.



SP Group holds 25,771 number of treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each corresponding to 1.13 % of SP Group's share capital as of 22 August 2016.



The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to hedge the existing warrant programmes.



The share buy-back programme originally runs from 11 April 2017 until 31 December 2017 and has now been extended to end on 10 April 2018. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 as regards Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies' board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.



SP Group has entered into a contract with Jyske Bank A/S (Jyske Bank), in which Jyske Bank acts as financial advisor and as Lead Manager of the programme. Jyske Bank handles all purchase transactions independently of and without influence from SP Group.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642540