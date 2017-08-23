Although proposed in the report's draft, the Australian Energy Market Commission's final report on the Distribution Market Model does not mention imposition of charges for export of energy from distributed generators.

The hotly-contested "solar tax" charged to households feeding their electricity in to the grid has been abandoned by the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC), after being suggested as the only possible way for a distribution network service provider to charge small generators for network use.

In the final version of its report on the Distribution Market Model, Australia's policy maker for the energy markets said that if consumers want to use the electricity from their solar panels or batteries they can, and if they do not need it - or value the income more from selling it more than their own use - they can sell it to whoever values it the most at a particular point in time.

Noting that the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...