TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a fully reporting "better-for-you" snack company, is reporting that it has now achieved a record volume of direct to consumer sales in consecutive months.

The Company began selling NightFood nutrition bar 12-packs on Amazon in the first half of June 2017. During July 2017, NightFood generated more direct-to-consumer sales revenue than any other month in Company history.

Through less than three full weeks in August, the Company had already surpassed the record July sales numbers.

"Getting off to a powerful start on Amazon was an important part of our online strategy. In the next few weeks, our E-Commerce partner, Common Thread Collective (CTC), will be launching our primary direct-to-consumer initiative. Many consumers turn to Amazon when they learn about a new product like NightFood to either buy there, or just to get product feedback from other consumers," explained NightFood CEO, Sean Folkson.

NightFood bars currently come in two flavors, and both are averaging over 4 out of 5 stars in Amazon consumer reviews.

"We're not surprised to be over 4 stars. NightFood has received thousands of online reviews to date, and we have consistently averaged around 4.3 stars," commented CMO Peter Leighton. "Most of the past reviews were from people receiving free samples through various sampling services. On Amazon, the majority of new reviews are coming from new customers buying NightFood at a promotional price of $16 or $18 for a box of 12 bars."

As expected, new customer sales are bolstered by reorders, which, combined with optimized ad campaigns and increased ad spend, is a significant factor in the sales growth reported.

When the Company launches its primary direct to consumer online campaign in the coming weeks with CTC, sales are expected to grow further. CTC is a leading consumer goods E-Commerce group that leverages the power of influencers and celebrities to drive brand affinity, awareness, and revenue. To date, CTC has connected its client brands with superstar athletes like Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, 2-time American League MVP Mike Trout, 5-time major champion Phil Mickelson, 11-time World Surf League champion Kelly Slater, former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman, NFL Pro-Bowl QB Russell Wilson, and American League All-Star Mookie Betts.

About NightFood:

NightFood (OTCQB: NGTF), "The Nighttime Snack Company", is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks which help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way. For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and www.nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Peter Leighton

888-888-6444, x5



Investor Contact:

Andrew Austin

A.S. Austin Company

888-888-6444, x3



