The share capital of FirstFarms has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 25 August 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060056166 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: FirstFarms -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 5,007,106 shares (DKK 50,071,060) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 130,518 shares (DKK 1,305,180) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 5,137,624 shares (DKK 51,376,240) -------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 45.97 -------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FFARMS -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37192 --------------------------------------------------------



