DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTCQB: CHRO) announced today that it has been approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for use of the trademarks, 'ZENERGY™' and 'ZERO COST PROGRAM™.'

Since December of 2016, after a lengthy strategy meeting between the executive management team and all internal staff at the time, the Company has had an application with the USPTO toward securing the decided upon trademark, Zenergy™, for use by both the parent company, CHRON, and its first wholly-owned subsidiary, Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen).

Back in May, the examiner approved Zenergy™ for publication and, on June 6, 2017, the mark was published in the Official Trademark Gazette, where it remained for 30 days, giving third parties an opportunity to object to the registration of the mark. Since no third party objected during the publication period, the examiner issued the Company a Notice of Allowance for the mark. CHRON now has six months to file a Statement of Use with the USPTO showing that it has begun using the mark in interstate commerce, after which time the Company will receive its official trademark registration certificate.

Toward that end, effective today, the Company will begin a comprehensive rebranding effort to reflect its use of the new trademark, Zenergy™. The Chron Organization, Inc. will be rebranded to Zenergy Holdings, Inc. or a naming convention along those lines and, of course, with a new, fitting ticker symbol to match. Similarly, Zen Technologies will be rebranded to Zenergy Home Services. These changes should begin reflecting on both companies' respective websites and marketing collateral over the next 90 to 120 days.

For its commercial division, CHRON also applied for use of the trademark, Zero Cost Program™, which denotes its turnkey solution that enables commercial businesses and municipalities to reduce their energy consumption (electric, water, natural gas) and realize significant savings to the tune of anywhere from 30 to 45%, all at no out-of-pocket cost. CHRON is pleased to announce that as of August 15, 2017, its Zero Cost Program™ trademark is effective and the Company has since received its official trademark registration certificate from the USPTO.

CHRON CEO, Alex Rodriguez, said, "We are thrilled that we have finally found a name that effectively captures and communicates every aspect of our business. I feel a profound sense of empowerment now that we can converge our business model, our parent company, our portfolio of subsidiaries, and our product and service offerings across related industries in the Smart Home and IoT space under one single, memorable brand."

CHRON Chairman, Byron Young, said, "This is a really exciting development for us because we believe that the name, Zenergy, best captures our overall long-term vision for the Company, which is the convergence of smart controls/automation, responsible energy consumption, and energy efficiency and conservation. And, of course, trademarking our flagship commercial service, the Zero Cost Program, only gives us more pizazz as it secures an important long-term asset for the Company. We hope our shareholders can appreciate this new, focused direction, embrace the Zenergy brand as we have, and join us in championing our Zero Cost Program across the country."

To learn more about the vision and logic that informed this name change and rebranding effort, read this latest blog article on the subject by CEO, Alex Rodriguez, by clicking here.

ABOUT THE CHRON ORGANIZATION, INC.

The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTCQB: CHRO), is an entrepreneurial-minded company founded and envisioned by Mr. Byron Young and Mr. Alex Rodriguez. The Company's purpose is to develop a portfolio of highly successful and unique wholly owned businesses by providing incubation, advisory, and capital services to the same. CHRON's interests include the smart home services, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, deregulated energy & energy efficiency offerings. To learn more about CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at www.chronorganization.com.

ABOUT ZEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTCQB: CHRO), is a 21st century home services company whose mission is to make the "Smart Home" a reality for the millions of homeowners and apartment homes across the United States. Zen provides homeowners with the latest in security, monitoring and automation controls enabling homeowners to have a Smart Home at an affordable price. Zen combines that with its green energy services, reducing both their carbon footprint and their monthly energy expense. The Company's plan is to capture 5% of the homeowners' market while dramatically reducing the nation's peak electricity demand. To learn more, visit www.zenhomeservices.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the company's filings at www.OTCMarkets.com

