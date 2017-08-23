

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Eric Daniels, the former chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, is suing the bank for hundreds of thousands of pounds in disputed bonuses, The Times reported.



He was at the top job when the lender was bailed out with 20 billion pounds of taxpayer money during the 2008 financial crisis. With the lawsuit, he is believed to be seeking up to 500 thousand pounds in performance-related bonuses due in 2012 that were withheld by the bank.



As per the report, Daniels and Truett Tate, former head of the wholesale banking division, filed legal claims this month with the High Court against the bank.



The claim is likely to create public outrage as Daniels reportedly played a central role in events leading up to the the bank's emergency rescue in 2008. Daniels also had a role in the mis-selling of payment protection insurance that has so far cost the bank 18 billion pounds, reports said.



In 2013, the bank reportedly claimed back most of Daniels's 1.45 million pounds bonus for 2010, leaving him with 300 thousand pounds, as the bill for PPI claims mounted.



During his tenure at Lloyds, Daniels was heavily criticised by politicians.



