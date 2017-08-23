Westinghouse Electric Company today announced that it has signed a nuclear fuel contract extension with PSEG, a major supplier of nuclear power in New Jersey, to continue providing fuel assemblies for both units at the Salem Nuclear Generating Station.

"Westinghouse has been the single-source fuel provider for PSEG's Salem plant since its start of operations more than 40 years ago, and we are pleased to continue to support this important and long-standing customer through the delivery of safe, reliable high-performance fuel," said David Howell, president, Americas Region, and chief growth officer at Westinghouse. "This continued partnership is recognition of our reliable fuel performance and confirmation of the important trust PSEG has in Westinghouse."

Under the terms of the contract, Westinghouse will deliver its 17x17 Robust Fuel Assemblies, known as RFA-2. The design of RFA-2 utilizes proven Robust Fuel Assembly™ technology, which has been used successfully in more than 25,000 assemblies at 62 plants over the past 19 years.

"We are proud to supply our customers with fuel that provides value to both their Salem units so that they can keep the plant running safely, efficiently and economically. Salem's use of RFA-2 fuel assemblies can help to lower cycle costs and maintain high-quality performance ultimately providing safe, clean and dependable energy for the people of New Jersey and the greater Delaware Valley," said Michele DeWitt, senior vice president, Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel.

The RFA-2 fuel assemblies for the Salem Nuclear Generating Station will continue to be manufactured at Westinghouse's Columbia Fuel Fabrication Facility in Columbia, South Carolina.

