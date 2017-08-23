MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

23 August 2017

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share based legacy award (satisfied in cash)



ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Legacy award of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company (satisfied in cash) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

700 pence 13,780 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume



Price



13,780



700 pence e) Date of the transaction 19/08/2017 f) Place of the transaction N/A

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giles Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share based legacy award (satisfied in cash)



ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Legacy award of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company (satisfied in cash) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

700 pence 13,780 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume



Price



13,780



700 pence e) Date of the transaction 19/08/2017 f) Place of the transaction N/A





For further information please contact: