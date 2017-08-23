

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $34.56 million, or $0.19 per share. This was down from $41.59 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $844.56 million. This was up from $822.59 million last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $34.56 Mln. vs. $41.59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q2): $844.56 Mln vs. $822.59 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 to $0.38



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX