KENNETT SQUARE, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the "Company") owner and operator of the world's most scalable eSports tournament and social networking platform is pleased to announce the launch date for its first proprietary custom mod player vs player (PvP) Minecraft game DUEL developed by Good Gaming specifically for its website.

On September 01, 2017, Good Gaming will launch DUEL for both casual and competitive tournament play. DUEL features a full suite of PvP options, including both casual and competitive ranked play, and will allow the Company to host Minecraft tournaments on the Good Gaming website. Players will now be able to queue into head-to-head duels from anywhere on the network and will be able to directly challenge friends (or foes).

DUEL will also give players several choices of kits to compete with, in either "best of one" or "best of three" formats, with a first of its kind, unique kits system (pick/ban phase) for each duel. This unique kits system will give Good Gaming a strategic advantage over other competitive Minecraft tournament servers.

Good Gaming's plans for competitive play with DUEL will also include seasonal ladder play, which will rank players based on the Elo rating system with top players receiving unique rewards each month.

ESL has recently announced a commitment to bring professional Minecraft PvP to the forefront of eSports and has been in talks to expand their Minecraft tournament play from Germany to a more global level, which will include the United States. Good Gaming feels both DUEL and their upcoming BATTLE ROYALE mod due in October 2017, will give them both a competitive edge and perfect timing for entry into the competitive Minecraft space.

ESL Overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KM3LA3tI7Y

Good Gaming's Minecraft server continues to meet and beat expectations and the Company is reporting record week over week Minecraft play as the Company continues to enjoy a 3rd place ranking for its Minecraft server as ranked by http://www.minecraftforum.net/servers. Future plans are to focus advertising on social media outlets, especially YouTube in order to increase exposure.

David B. Dorwart, Good Gaming CEO, stated, "Our new PvP Minecraft mod DUEL is a perfect example of the types of changes competitive members can now expect at Good Gaming. With the addition of our second PvP Minecraft mod BATTLE ROYAL, due out in October 2017, we expect to see exponential growth with our Minecraft server over the next several months, which bodes well for us with ESL's recently announced commitment to bring competitive PvP Minecraft games to the eSport gaming forefront." He also stated, "We are also extremely pleased with the timely progress we are making on several fronts with the strategic changes to our operations and expect to identify additional untapped markets in the eSport industry. Additionally, we have a new analytics system up and running on our website, giving us the ability to see real time data and we expect to add 3 additional developers to the Good Gaming team over the next several weeks. These changes should help us to expedite the execution of our new business model."

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is a leading competitive online tournament gaming and social network platform targeting over 250 million eSports players and participants worldwide who want to communicate with each other, develop strategies and compete at novice, competitive and professional levels. Depending on a Gamer's level of skill, players have the ability to win tournaments which include prize money, gifts and raffles. Good Gaming recently confirmed its partnership with one of the world's leading games publishers and is launching a series of tournaments in 2017. The eSport industry has experienced exponential growth going from $500 million to $1.2 billion over the last two years with industry analysts forecasting a $5 billion global industry by 2020.

