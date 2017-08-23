NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring ProBility Media Corp. (OTCQB: PBYA), a client of NNW that is building the first full service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades.

"Many analysts suggest that vocational education programs and related EdTech opportunities could serve as a solution to this labor shortage, and the EdTech industry is flourishing as a result. Earlier this year, Research and Markets forecast a compound annual growth rate of around 7.2 percent for the global EdTech market over the next decade, with the sector reaching $325 billion by 2025.

"In addition to its aggressive acquisition activity in recent months, ProBility's freshly-launched ProBility Safety Academy serves as an example of the company's commitment to facilitating organic growth. Formed as a joint venture with Jonah Nathan, vice president of Ranger Guard and Investigations, ProBility Safety Academy offers courses, training and exam preparation materials for a variety of fields, including private investigation, private security, public safety, police science and criminal justice. In a news release (http://nnw.fm/V3EJd), Nathan noted that ProBility Safety Academy is "one of the only online institutions in the U.S. that is solely dedicated to these fields."

