PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Workday, Inc. (NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Human Capital Management Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises"(1). Workday was acknowledged as a leader for the second year in a row and achieved the highest overall position for its ability to execute.

"We are proud that Gartner has recognized Workday as a cloud HCM leader for the second consecutive year," said Cristina Goldt, vice president, HCM products, Workday. "With more than 70 percent of our customers in production, a customer satisfaction rating over 95 percent, and our ongoing delivery of key innovations, we continue to see our growing customer community realizing business value and driving future growth with Workday."

From day one, Workday was built with one version of software, one customer community, one codeline, and a single security model and user experience. The power of one enables all Workday customers to benefit from continuous innovation delivered in the cloud -- a differentiator that ensures Workday Human Capital Management customers have the latest functionality to keep pace in a dynamic environment and the workforce insights needed for quick, data-driven actions and business decisions.

Customer-driven innovation is at the core of Workday's product strategy -- with a constant commitment to listening to and understanding customer needs in order to build products that will continually transform the way they work. This is what inspired two new offerings within the last year -- Workday Learning, an application that offers a personalized, social, and interactive learning experience for organizations to encourage career development at every stage of the employee lifecycle, and Workday Planning, the first planning, budgeting, and forecasting application that unifies financial and workforce planning with analytics and transactions in one system.

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

