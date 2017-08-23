IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTC: UAMM) today announces the launch of its new online cannabis advertising portal, MJCircle.com, specifically targeted to the cannabis industry.

MJ Circle will allow all businesses and individuals to advertise their products and services as well as posting jobs related to the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Set up similar to Craigslist, the portal will serve as a central location for everyone to post jobs, items for sale, services offered or upcoming events.

During the initial phase until the end of this year, all postings will be free of charge. Users who wish to promote their businesses with highlighted listings or banner ads may do so for a discounted promo fee. Starting January 2018, users will have the option to make one time or recurring payments automatically via the website for premium services.

"We are excited to offer this platform to cater to the fast growing cannabis industry. It's a vast industry with rapid development which can be overwhelming with products and services. Our goal is to consolidate a fragmented market with a central and efficient venue for everyone to conduct businesses which we hope will foster overall productivity," commented Thu Pham, Chief Executive Officer.

The development continues for the cannaxa.com and cannamedi.com websites. The Cannaxa site will cover ancillary products and services related to the cannabis industry while the Cannamedi site will cover the medical aspects. The Company expects to launch both websites before the end of September.

About UA Multimedia, Inc.

UA Multimedia, Inc., a former media company, has entered the cannabis market with its offering of indoor horticulture products and cannabis classified portal mjcircle.com. Additional industry related products and services are forth coming through the websites, cannaxa.com and cannamedi.com.

