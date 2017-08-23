Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market to Reach US$8.8 Billion by 2024: Driven by Rising Prevalence of Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases, Market to Exhibit Strong Growth | TMR

ALBANY, New York, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Key companies in the global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market include Grifols S.A., CSL Behring LLC, Shire Plc., Biotest AG, Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma AG, Baxalta Incorporated, and Talecris Biotherapeutics, Inc. The global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market is likely to present an opportunity-filled landscape for new players in the coming years, while steady expansion efforts are likely to help existing market players consolidate their position in the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market is expected to exhibit a robust 14% CAGR between 2016 and 2024. The market was valued at US$2.7 bn in 2015 and is expected to rise to a valuation of US$8.8 bn by 2024.

By application, primary immunodeficiency diseases accounted for close to 70% of the global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market in 2015 and is likely to dominate the market in the coming years due to the growing prevalence of PIDDs. Geographically, North America is likely to remain the leading contributor to the global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market over the 2016-2024 forecast period due to the steady backing given to the healthcare sector in the region for consistent product improvements, which has resulted in the availability of a diverse array of products in the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market.

Steady Technological Progress Vital for Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market

The subcutaneous immunoglobulin market has witnessed impressive growth over the years since the launch of the medicine, and presently there has been a noticeable rise in the adoption of subcutaneous immunoglobulin in developing regions of the world. Therapeutically advanced products that have been recently introduced to the market or are currently in development address unmet needs in two key ways: Attempting to reduce the number of systemic adverse events and formulating concentrated solutions that reduce the infusion time. These new technologies will drive market growth, encouraging further innovation from the next round of startup players.

New products are being developed in the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market that aim to improve and facilitate subcutaneous administration of immunoglobulins. For instance, hyaluronidase-facilitated administration increases the bioavailability of SCIG and allows administration of large volumes at a single site. Hyquia, developed by Shire Plc., is one such formulation, supplied in a dual vial unit containing one vial of immunoglobulin infusion 10% and one vial of recombinant human hyaluronidase. The companies are producing more concentrated formulations that will reduce the volume required for administration. For instance, Cuvitru, developed by Shire Plc., is a subcutaneous immunoglobulin 20% solution, with the ability to infuse up to 60 mL (12 grams) per site per hour resulting in shorter infusion durations and fewer infusion sites compared to other conventional subcutaneous treatments. As these developments convert into clinical practice, more patients and physicians may choose the subcutaneous route for administration of immunoglobulin in future.

The growing government support to measures combating the spread of deadly diseases such as AIDS is likely to help the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market's progress in the coming years. While primary immunodeficiency diseases are the primary target for subcutaneous immunoglobulin market players, AIDS treatment could contribute significantly to the market in the coming years. The rising demand for home care in various medical channels is also likely to help the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market, as it will allow for widespread adoption of the infrastructure needed to enable in-home administration of subcutaneous immunoglobulin on a large scale.

The information in this preview comes from a Transparency Market Research report titled 'Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market (Application - Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases and Secondary Immunodeficiency Diseases; End User - Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Care) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024.'

The global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market is segmented as follows:

Global Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market, by Application

Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases

Secondary Immunodeficiency Diseases

Others

Global Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market, by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Global Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

