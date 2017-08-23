

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a universal cellular immunotherapy to treat multiple cancers, said that an investigational new drug or IND application is now active for ACTR087 T cells in combination with a novel antibody, SEA-BCMA, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.



The IND, which was filed by Unum Therapeutics in the U.S. with the Food and Drug Administration, will enable Unum to initiate a multi-center Phase 1 trial. This will be the first novel-novel Antibody Coupled T cell receptor or ACTR-antibody combination.



It will also be the first program under Unum's global collaboration with Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) to enter clinical development, and Unum's third clinical trial with an ACTR T cell therapy.



Site initiation activities are currently underway and the company anticipates to initiate patient dosing in the first quarter of 2018.



The ATTCK-17-01 trial is an open-label Phase 1 adaptive dose-escalating study of genetically modified ACTR087 T cells in combination with SEA-BCMA, a novel humanized non-fucosylated anti-BCMA antibody developed using Seattle Genetics' sugar-engineered antibody or SEA technology, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.



The primary objective of this trial is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ACTR087 in combination with SEA-BCMA in this study population and determine the recommended Phase 2 dose of the combination.



Unum and Seattle Genetics entered into a global strategic collaboration in June 2015, to develop and commercialize novel ACTR combination therapies for cancer.



