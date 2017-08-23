Metsä Group Press release August 23 2017



The foundation stone of Metsä Wood's new birch plywood mill was laid today in Pärnu, Estonia. The greetings in the ceremony were delivered by the Minister of Public Administration of Estonia Mr. Jaak Aab and the President and CEO of Metsä Group Mr. Kari Jordan.



"This is an important investment for Metsä Wood and the whole Metsä Group. It is done to better meet the globally growing plywood demand and to further improve Metsä Wood's industrial efficiency. The new mill is a good example of Finnish-Estonian cooperation. Estonia has favourable business climate and it offers good logistical connections to our main markets." said CEO of Metsä Group Kari Jordan in today's ceremony.



The annual birch plywood production capacity at the Pärnu mill will be 50 000 cubic metres and the total investment is approximately 55 million euros. The birch veneers will be produced in Äänekoski Finland and plywood will then be manufactured at the Pärnu mill. The new birch plywood mill will create approximately 200 jobs to Pärnu area.



"I am very satisfied that Estonia remains an attractive investment destination, especially when it comes to new and advanced industrial production. The birch plywood factory in Pärnu is a good example of our large investor support scheme. The new mill will raise Estonia's industrial competitiveness, supports the labour market around Pärnu and drives our exports," said Minister Jaak Aab.



The new mill will start production by end of year 2018. The construction agreement signed between Metsä Wood and Nordecon AS includes the construction of the production hall of 29 000 square metres and the non-work rooms and office premises.



The construction of the birch plywood mill in Pärnu is part of the EUR 100 million investment programme Metsä Wood published in June 2016. The program is carried out during 2017-2018.



Images: http://databank.metsagroup.com/l/g2p2pW_62xNj



For more information, please contact: Esa Kaikkonen, Executive Vice President, Metsä Group, tel. +358 50 598 8746, esa.kaikkonen@metsagroup.com Henni Rousu, Communications Manager, Metsä Wood, tel. +358 40 554 8388, henni.rousu@metsagroup.com



