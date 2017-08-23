Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2025: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market, 2014-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global pharmacovigilance (PV) market is expected to reach USD 10.27 billion by 2025, according to this new report. The market is expected to witness growth at 13.1% CAGR owing to increasing incidence of ADR is key driver for the growth of pharmacovigilance market. As of 2015, the U.S. FDA received approximately 253,017 serious adverse events and 44,693 deaths associated with adverse drug reactions (ADRs). This shows the potential demand for implementing safety and pharmacovigilance services over the forecast period

According to World Health Organization's (WHO) report on pharmaceuticals consumption, medicines to treat chronic diseases accounted for a larger proportion of the total volume of drug consumption in non-hospital set ups. Owing to this, there has been a significant rise in the number of medicines made available to healthcare consumers. Rising demand for drugs has significantly heightened the need for novel therapeutics development via extensive clinical trials, which is further expected to serve this market with lucrative opportunities.

Major pharmaceutical companies are involved in extensive R&D initiatives for development of innovative therapeutic molecules. This has resulted in increased rate of drug development. Manufacturers are now focusing on remodeling their product development processes in an attempt to cater to patient needs across the globe. These factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for PV services during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



Accenture

Clinquest Group B.V.

Cognizant

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

IBM Corporation

ArisGlobal

ICON plc

Capgemini

ITClinical

iMEDGlobal

Foresight Group International AG

TAKE Solutions Ltd.

PAREXEL International Corporation

BioClinica

Wipro Ltd.

United BioSource Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Pharmacovigilance Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Pharmacovigilance Market: Clinical Trial Phase Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Pharmacovigilance Market: Service Provider Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Pharmacovigilance Market: Type of Method Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Pharmacovigilance Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis



8. Pharmacovigilance Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Clinical Trial Phase, Service Provider, Type, and End Use



9. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pjk336/pharmacovigilance

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716