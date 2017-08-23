Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2017) - Augusta Industries Inc. (TSXV: AAO) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it is implementing an online marketing and awareness program through AGORACOM.

The Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

AGORACOM "CEO Verified"

AGORACOM "CEO Verified" is a free service that provides the first ever identity verification of small cap executives on a finance platform. For the first time ever, small cap CEO's and other company officers can post or communicate within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation leading to catastrophic consequences. As the ultimate influencers of their own companies, "CEO Verified" Forums will create incredible levels of engagement between companies and investors that have long desired civilized, constructive and factual conversation, with no limitations as to the number of characters.

There are no log-in requirements for investors to read posts. Those wishing to post questions, comments and interact with company officers can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create an anonymous new user account.

The Augusta Industries Discussion Forum can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/AugustaindustriesInc/forums/discussion

Verified officers at launch are:

Allen Lone, President, CEO,

Mr. Lone stated, "Social media participation is very important for growth companies such as Augusta and AGORACOM forums are purpose built to facilitate intelligent and interactive discussions. I encourage everyone to read and participate in our CEO Verified Discussion Forum to create great, vibrant and constructive discussions for the long-term benefit of everyone."

Shares for Services Program

The Company intends to issue shares for services to AGORACOM in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services"). Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the company will be issuing;

TERM: September 15, 2017 - September 15, 2018

FEES: $CDN 40,000 + HST, to be paid by way of common shares of the Advertiser as follows:

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services Upon Commencement September 15, 2017 for initial preparation

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Third Month December 15, 2017

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Sixth Month March 15, 2017

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Ninth Month June 15, 2018

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Twelfth Month September 15, 2018

The number of shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange on the first trading day following each period for which the Advertising Services were provided by AGORACOM.

The agreement/arrangement is subject to TSX-V approval.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective immediately. The Company will issue a press release after the issuance of shares under the terms of the agreement.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 250 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 767K investors that visited 5.4 million times and read 51.5 million pages of information every year. The average duration of visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry (All Metrics Average 2008 - 2016).

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion, as well as, implementation of the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums in 2007. 10 years later, in 2017, AGORACOM launched the first ever "CEO Verified" Discussion Forums to allow Small Cap CEO's and Company officers to post comments in a fully verified, moderated and social media shareable environment.

About The Corporation:

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Marcon International Inc. ("Marcon") and Fox-Tek, the Corporation provides a variety of services and products to a number of clients.

Marcon is an industrial supply contractor servicing the energy sector and a number of US Government entities. Marcon's principal business is the sale and distribution of industrial parts and equipment (Electrical, mechanical and Instrumentation.) In addition to departments and agencies of the U.S. Government, Marcon's major clients include Sabic Services, BNGC, BAPETCO, Qatar Petroleum, QGas & Qatar Petrochemical.

FOX-TEK develops non-intrusive asset health monitoring sensor systems for the oil and gas market to help operators track the thinning of pipelines and refinery vessels due to corrosion/erosion, strain due to bending/buckling and process pressure and temperature. The Corporation's FT fiber optic sensor and corrosion monitoring systems allow cost-effective, 24/7 remote monitoring capabilities to improve scheduled maintenance operations, avoid unnecessary shutdowns, and prevent accidents and leaks.

Corporation contact:

Allen Lone, President, CEO, Augusta Industries Inc.

Tel: (905) 275 8111 Ext 226, email: atlone@fox-tek.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimates of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are detailed from time to time in the Corporation's periodic reports filed with the Ontario Securities Commission and other regulatory authorities. The Corporation has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.