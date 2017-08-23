NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Demand Energy, an Enel Group subsidiary, announced that it has been selected by New York City's distribution grid operator to build a total of 2.5 MW/10 MWh of energy storage projects that will deliver behind-the-meter benefits to C&I customers and provide support to the City's electricity grid. The storage systems, which will be installed in 11 different commercial locations across the City, will be controlled by the company's Distributed Energy Network Optimization System (DEN.OS™) intelligent software control platform. The projects are part of a program that aims to reduce electricity demand during peak hours and provide grid capacity relief as an alternative to more expensive electricity network buildouts.

"We're proud to be selected to expand the deployment of our DEN.OS-powered storage solutions, and demonstrate the value creation and demand reduction capabilities of intelligent energy storage across New York City," said Jeff Damron, VP of Sales for Demand Energy. "Our experience and expertise in developing and commissioning behind-the-meter systems in NYC for the benefit of building owners, the utility, and the city, is unequaled. We look forward to installing and operating these projects and continuing to participate in the ongoing transition of New York's power grid to a decentralized, digitized, and more resilient network."

Electric load relief is needed in New York City especially during peak summer periods to avoid over-burdening the city's power grid and preventing power interruptions and cutbacks. Programs are in place that utilize advanced technologies, such as energy storage, to reduce existing electric demand or to avoid known, expected growth in system peak demand. Demand Energy's storage-based solutions have the potential to save money, reduce emissions, and speed up the implementation of a more flexible and sustainable alternative to conventional infrastructure projects that come at a high cost.

Demand Energy has a five-year track record of successfully installing systems in New York City to provide load relief on peak power days. In total, the company has deployed storage systems across more than a dozen sites in Greater NYC, including the city's first solar PV-plus-storage microgrid, all enabled by DEN.OS™. The platform manages storage and other distributed energy resources (DERs) to reduce peak demand, while maximizing economic returns from behind-the-meter storage systems alone -- or in combination with distributed generation resources, such as fuel cells and solar power.

About Demand Energy

Demand Energy, an Enel Group Company, has developed a best-in-class DEN.OS™ that maximizes the economic returns of behind-the-meter storage systems alone, or in combination with distributed generation (DG). The company provides a turnkey solution (hardware, software and services) that ties together modeling, design and simulation with installation and operational monitoring, control, and financial optimization, to deploy storage-plus-DG systems at speed and scale. The DEN.OS software platform was designed as a scalable end-to-end solution that delivers differentiated value across the entire project's life cycle, able to support utility-side, behind-the-meter and microgrid projects. For more information, visit www.demand-energy.com.

About the Enel Group

The Enel Group operates in over 30 countries across five continents, producing energy through a managed capacity of more than 85 GW. Enel distributes electricity and gas through a network of over 2 million kilometres, and, with more than 65 million business and household customers worldwide, the Group has the largest customer base among European competitors. Enel is the largest utility in Europe in terms of market capitalisation and figures among Europe's leading power companies in terms of installed capacity and reported EBITDA. Enel's green energy division, Enel Green Power (EGP), a leading multinational renewable energy player, manages around 39 GW of wind, solar, geothermal, biomass and hydropower plants in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and has recently arrived in Australia.

