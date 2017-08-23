BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- ViralGains, the industry's only video advertising journey platform, today announced a partnership with Peer39 by Sizmek, the largest people-based creative optimization and data activation platform delivering impressions that inspire, to further create authentic connections between consumers and brands. With the Peer39 integration, brands now have full benefits of the ViralGains platform in a contextually relevant environment. This incorporation will provide better results with both short-term performance and long-term brand favorability and perception.

"Brands have rightfully been highly concerned with their image in digital environments and ensuring that their video ads do not appear beside inappropriate content, so Brand Safety, a component of the ViralGains Video Platform is essential and a good first step -- but now brands need to think about context and ensure their ads are also appearing when and where a person is most receptive to a brand message," said Glenn Kiladis, VP of Product Management & Strategy, ViralGains. "For example, if an airline is advertising new travel destinations you shouldn't see those video ads appear next to a story about a new destination that was just ravaged by a hurricane. Context is a big part of driving meaningful and valuable connections between brands and people. We are incredibly excited about how our partnership with Peer39 is delivering advancements in contextual targeting to ensure that a brand message connects with engaged viewers and moves that person through a journey with that brand."

IPG Media Lab found that "73% of consumers targeted at the contextual level said the ad complements the video experience, compared to 55% targeted at the channel level and 49% targeted at the audience level." The combination of the ViralGains platform, which provides a two-way conversation with consumers, with Peer39's contextual targeting, allows for a more positive experience for consumers. With the help of Peer39's technology, which algorithmically analyzes the content of each page, ViralGains will be able to reach the most receptive audience at the most appropriate time, ensuring a resourceful form of advertising. This method of advertising allows consumers to receive pertinent content at the precise time they are engaging with particular subjects, demonstrating irrefutable legitimacy. Advertising in contextually relevant environments and protection from negative news will help marketers build their brands and avoid any pitfalls.

"As consumers take a more active role in how their data is used and shared, relevancy is returning to the spotlight in digital advertising," said John Douglas, Director of Product Strategy, Sizmek. "ViralGains combines their video ad journey platform with Peer39's contextual targeting to provide the best experience for consumers and the safest environments for brands."

About ViralGains

ViralGains is a video ad journey platform that enables marketers to engage people with relevant brand stories in the contexts that people most favor. Using the platform to engage in a two-way conversation, brands discover exactly what people want -- and how they feel -- and build a unique journey that connects highly qualified consumers with relevant messages that generate awareness, motivate intent, and impact purchase decisions. ViralGains is headquartered in Boston, with regional offices in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. For more information, please contact us at www.viralgains.com.

About Sizmek

Sizmek creates impressions that inspire through its people-based creative optimization platform. In the digital world, creating impressions that inspire is vital to building meaningful, long-lasting relationships with your customers. Sizmek provides powerful, integrated solutions so creative and data work together, optimizing campaigns across all media. When your messages resonate, your impact amplifies, and your business reaches new heights. Sizmek operates its platform in more than 70 countries, with local offices providing award-winning service throughout North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC, and connecting more than 20,000 advertisers and 3,600 agencies to audiences around the world, serving over 2.3 trillion impressions each year.

