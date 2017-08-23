NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- VirtualHealth, the leading provider of population health and care management technologies, announced today that its CEO, Adam Sabloff, will share his expertise on the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and home health technology as part of a panel at the Parks Associates' Connected Health Summit. The panel will focus on the need for innovative technologies to gather insight into the health-related experiences occurring in the home to better provide critical interventions that deliver impactful care and outcomes.

"Enabling the extension of the home as part of the healthcare continuum gives healthcare providers the capacity to efficiently aggregate and analyze patient data in real time to help drive timely interventions," said Sabloff. "We are pleased to have this opportunity to explore this important topic with Connected Health attendees."

The panel, "IoT + AI for Patient Care: Creating Smarter Health Services," is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30 at 3 p.m. at the Omni Hotel in San Diego. The Connected Health Summit takes place August 29-31.

As part of the discussion, Sabloff will share his thoughts on how connected devices will impact the healthcare industry through passive data streams, especially for those aging at home instead of long-term care or skilled nursing facilities, and will help identify risky patients faster and more efficiently. This includes the need for technology capable of aggregating and analyzing that data, delivering it in an actionable format to all members of the patient's care team, and monitoring for any changes in conditions or behaviors that may signal the need for timely intervention.

One example of this type of technology is the VirtualHealth platform, which achieves a 360-degree view of patients to improve care and reduce expenditures for even the most complex populations by enabling care teams to interact with patients, identify care gaps, monitor vitals, and oversee behavior and medication adherence. Recipient of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award in Population Health Management, the highly-interoperable platform facilitates a seamless flow of data between previously siloed healthcare systems. Built-in provider and patient portals ensure collaboration and engagement among care teams and patients, while the user-friendly format allows providers to adjust rules, templates and settings. Finally, by embedding quality metrics into workflows, VirtualHealth also enables risk stratification, predictive modeling and custom reporting to ensure key growth and quality objectives are met and exceeded.

VirtualHealth provides the leading end-to-end technologies purposely built for value-based care. Winner of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award in Population Health Management VirtualHealth offers a vast range of functionalities, including care management, care coordination, interdisciplinary clinical workflows, EHR data aggregation, behavioral health management, broad spectrum telehealth, real-time and predictive analytics, quality metrics, patient engagement and configurable reporting. VirtualHealth empowers managed care organizations to provide patients with a better quality of life and enhanced outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency and lowering costs.

