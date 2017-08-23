WASHINGTON, DC and PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Rubrik, the cloud data management company, today announced federal government agencies are increasingly relying on its Cloud Data Management platform to simplify their data center environments. By replacing unnecessary legacy infrastructure with a purpose-built software-defined, converged backup solution, agencies are eliminating the data silos preventing real modernization. Rubrik's platform enables agencies to securely manage data from creation to expiration across private and public clouds, delivering compliant data backup, replication and archive in a single solution.

"Agencies are struggling to migrate away from legacy technologies to more modern, cost-effective approaches like the cloud," said Steve Alfieris, VP and General Manager of Rubrik Federal. "We are bringing the best of Silicon Valley innovation to the government to help solve this challenge. Our platform enables agencies to more efficiently and economically plan their transition on a proven path to cloud migration."

With the Office of Management and Budget reporting that governmentwide legacy spending as a percentage of total IT spending is at a record high of 70.3 percent, agencies need to identify new approaches to modernize their technology environments. The United States Navy's Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), the agency responsible for the IT operation and management for all Naval installations worldwide, is doing just that.

Navy CNIC has successfully automated and simplified its backup operations with Rubrik, resulting in enhanced performance, lower total cost of ownership and significant cost savings.

"It was amazing how quickly we were up-and-running. In just an hour, we had the solution supporting us at an enterprise level," said Kip Hatch, Network Engineer and System Architect for Navy CNIC. "We are able to service our sailors and their families in 500 locations worldwide 24/7 without interruption. Our uptime was already good, but now if we have a server crash, we can have another one fully-functional in 15 seconds. And, we are able to back up as much as 90 terabytes on a box that is a third of that size. In the first year, the deployment was already showing significant performance enhancements and cost savings."

The Rubrik Cloud Data Management platform, which supports on-premises and cloud deployments, is designed to lower the total cost of ownership within government environments, often resulting in cost reductions of 20-50 percent over the first three to five years of implementation. The platform offers FIPS 140-2 validated cryptographic functions for appliances that can be operated in FIPS mode. Rubrik supports AWS GovCloud, and is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner. Rubrik also supports Microsoft Azure's GovCloud.

"Legacy technology is dragging down the performance of government systems, requiring new approaches," said former U.S. Chief Information Officer Tony Scott. "Now is the time for agencies to embrace technology as a strategic tool to make a real impact on their IT modernization and transformation efforts."

Rubrik's Cloud Data Management platform makes it possible for agencies to deliver self-service recovery of data with precise accuracy, eliminating the costly and inefficient practice of pulling terabytes at a time. Additionally, end-to-end encryption capabilities ensures the data is protected on-premises or in the cloud with keys controlled and managed by the agency.

"We are seeing positive feedback from government customers in terms of increased performance, decreased costs and near immediate time to value that the Rubrik solution provides," said Stella Mercado, CEO/President, Mercom. "It is adding real value to our agency engagements and allowing us to focus on more mission-critical requirements."

Gartner recently positioned Rubrik in the "Visionaries" quadrant of its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions. As the only new vendor to enter this Magic Quadrant since 2014, the recognition supports Rubrik's strategy for delivering simplicity to the enterprise. Download the full report here: http://go.rubrik.com/GartnerMQ.html.

