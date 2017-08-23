LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- GAWK, Inc. (OTC PINK: GAWK) a cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced it is celebrating America's 135th Labor Day by selling 135,000 Direct Delivery™ Ringless Voicemail Drops at a reduced price of 1.35 cents per drop, for the 1st 135 New Customers.

Aimed at small to medium businesses and corporate customers, Scott Kettle, CEO of GAWK, said, "We are an entrepreneurial company, and today through September 5th, we salute the American work force by offering our Direct Delivery™ ringless voicemail at a 73% discount off our normal rate of $0.05 per drop. The first 135 Business owners who notify the Company, using the promotional code, 'LaborDay2017', automatically entered on the 2nd page of checkout, will receive 135,000 Direct Delivery™ ringless voicemail drops for a onetime fee of $0.0135 per drop." To receive this onetime promotion Click Here.

The Company is completing its audit, and is undertaking due diligence on three possible acquisitions. GAWK acquired four companies over the past 36 months that grew its revenue from zero, to a present run rate of over $7 million.

About GAWK, Inc.

GAWK, Inc., offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security. www.gawk.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are based on GAWK's current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GAWK's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "possibility," "offer," "if," "negotiate," "when," "believe," "will," "estimate," "continue," and similar expressions. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: ongoing and future intellectual property enforcement actions; the ability to successfully litigate or settle claims of patent infringement; GAWK's ability to obtain necessary financing, generate sufficient cash flow, and maintain appropriate indebtedness; and the increasing development of market competition in the area of telecommunications. These factors and others are described in more detail in GAWK's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in GAWK's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports can be found on GAWK's website (www.gawk.com) under the heading "Investor Relations." GAWK is providing this information as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

GAWK, Inc.

Investor Relations

888.754.6190 Ext. 3

IR@gawk.com



