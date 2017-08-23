SURFsara Relies On Scality RING Object Storage To Propel Scientific Collaboration And Innovation

SURFdrive Cloud Assures Always-on Availability, Streamlined Collaboration, and Limitless Scalability for More Than 25,000 Researchers Across 50 Science-focused Institutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a world leader in object and cloud storage, today announced that Netherlands-based SURF, a collaborative IT organization for education and research, is using Scality RING object storage as its storage back-end to its SURFdrive cloud storage service under its SURFsara High Performance Computing division. SURFdrive delivers secure, reliable, and continually available storage to more than 25,000 researchers working in 50 higher education institutions across the region. The system relies on Scality RING to protect, share, and synchronize files within the subscription-based cloud.

Originally built on Gluster, SURFdrive was immobilized by unacceptable, days-long episodes of downtime as that legacy system ineffectively struggled to serve subscribers while rebalancing data. Scality RING topped IBM Spectrum Scale' as the ultimate replacement solution and was installed to best support SURFsara's aggressive zero-downtime prerequisites and scalability requirements. This year will see additional subscribers and aggressive expansion into medical center recruitment. SURFsara will also deploy new data centers spanning three geographical locations, all using Scality RING.

"The scalability, reliability, and performance gained with the trade-up to Scality RING propelled SURFdrive to a service-level that exceeds the rigorous uptime and data-sharing requirements of its academic research users," said Erwan Menard, president and COO at Scality. "This underpins the value of Scality RING for collaborative research pursuits that demand zero downtime and maximum flexibility."

