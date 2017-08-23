Dartmouth College Selects Planon's IWMS for Optimisation of Facilities Operations

BRIGHTON, England, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Planon announced today that Dartmouth College has selected Planon's Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) for optimisation of facilities operations. The Planon solution will help the maintenance operations, property, and space teams to effectively and efficiently manage the Ivy League facilities throughout the entire facilities lifecycle.

"Planon is particularly proud of this winning partnership between this amazing higher education institution and our company," said Fred Guelen, CFO Planon Group. "Dartmouth, like other colleges and universities around the world, is migrating legacy systems to Planon Universe in the Cloud. With this partnership in place, Planon will be delivering to Dartmouth the most advanced, comprehensive and innovative IWMS in the world."

After conducting a thorough evaluation of relevant IWMS vendors, Planon Universe was selected based on very specific criteria. The objective in the first phases of implementation is to successfully identify and implement this robust IWMS to facilitate real estate optimisation, maintenance operations, time keeping, and mobile technology for the labour crews. The goal is to do so in a way that would minimise administrative workload while maximising cross-communication and data mining.

While beginning with the real estate application, the value of the IWMS solution will be that Dartmouth can also implement modules for maintenance optimisation, space planning and management, as well as inventory management utilising Planon's best practice. One of the reasons Planon was selected over other vendors was due to Planon's embedded best practices in the design of the software based on over 2,000 successful implementations around the world.

About Planon

With over 30 years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software that supports corporate real estate and facility managers in optimising the performance of their workplace by simplifying business processes and reducing costs. Furthermore, Planon delivers an integrated software platform that helps commercial service providers to increase operating efficiency and customer value through radical process automation and seamless system integration.

Planon's software has been completely designed in-house and is fully integrated to deliver reliable management information. Gartner - the leading independent technology research organisation - has consistently rated Planon as a global leader in their market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for over 2,000 clients, supported by offices around the world. To learn more about Planon's software, visit planonsoftware.