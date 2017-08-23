ABL Segment by Product Type to Dominate the Global Laminated Tubes Market During 2017 - 2027

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The laminated tubes market is currently witnessing significant growth and is anticipated to grow across key regional markets in the coming decade. Future Market Insights captures the pulse of the global laminated tubes market in a new publication titled "Laminated Tubes Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 - 2027", which focusses on the global and regional market forecasts and tracks the impact of drivers, restraints, and trends on the global market. The report also studies the opportunities available to manufacturers of laminated tubes across the various regional markets. A detailed segmentation of the market helps estimate the value and volume projections for a period of 10 years from 2017 to 2027.

Global Laminated Tubes Market: Forecast

Future Market Insights' analysis points to a revenue growth of US$ 2852.4 Mn by the end of 2027 up from US$ 821.9 Mn in 2017, reflecting a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Factors Impacting Market Growth During 2017 - 2027

The main drivers boosting the growth of the global laminated tubes market is an increasing demand for laminated tubes from the cosmetics industry - specifically the hair care and skin care industries. The steady replacement of aluminium tubes by laminated tubes in the pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetics industries is another key growth driver. The market is not devoid of challenges. Rising competition from substitute packaging formats such as stick packs and airless pumps might pose a restraint to the growth of the global laminated tubes market in the coming decade. Further, a rising intolerance towards plastic and governmental regulations to ban plastic is restricting global market growth of laminated tubes.

Global Laminated Tubes Market: Segmental Forecast

The global laminated tubes market is segmented on the basis of product type into PBL (EVOH, Nylon, Polyester) and ABL; on the basis of capacity into Less than 50ml, 50 ml to 100 ml, 101 ml to 150 ml, and Above 150 ml; on the basis of end use into Cosmetics (Hair Care, Skin Care, Others (Nail Care, Nail Polish, etc.)), Oral Care, Commercial (Sealants & Adhesives, Lubricants, Others (Speciality Grease and Pesticides)), Pharmaceuticals, Home & Other Personal Care (Laundry Gel, Toiletries & Hand Wash Gels, Others (Sealants, Adhesives, etc.)), Food, and Others (Paints, Crayons and Shoe Polish); and on the basis of cap type into Stand-up Cap, Nozzle Cap, Fez Cap, Flip Top Cap, and Other Caps.

The ABL segment by product type is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of market share, estimated to represent more than 3/4 th of the overall global laminated tubes market by 2027

is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of market share, estimated to represent more than 3/4 of the overall global laminated tubes market by 2027 In terms of capacity , the 50 ml to 100 ml segment will witness lucrative growth and gain 220 basis points in 2027 over 2017

, the 50 ml to 100 ml segment will witness lucrative growth and gain 220 basis points in 2027 over 2017 By end use , the oral care segment will dominate the global laminated tubes market in terms of market share - projected to hold about 48% value share by 2027 end. The Pharmaceutical segment is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 400.7 Mn over the forecast period

, the oral care segment will dominate the global laminated tubes market in terms of market share - projected to hold about 48% value share by 2027 end. The Pharmaceutical segment is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of over the forecast period The Stand-up Cap segment by cap type will hold maximum value share of about 49% by the end of 2027

Global Laminated Tubes Market: Regional Analysis & Forecast

Future Market Insights tracks the performance of the global laminated tubes market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). APEJ will dominate the global market in terms of value share by the end of the forecast period - anticipated to hold about 34% value share by 2027 end. The APEJ market will record an increase of a whopping 1010 basis points in 2027 over 2017. APEJ will also record the highest regional CAGR of 17.3% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Global Laminated Tubes Market: Competitive Landscape

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the global laminated tubes market such as Essel Propack Ltd., Albea S.A., Berry Global Group, Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Ctl-Th Packaging Sl, Montebello Packaging Inc., Tubopress Italia Spa, Linhardt GmbH & Co KG, Hoffmann Neopac Ag, Intrapac International Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Perfektup Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Lajovic Tuba D.O.O., Plastube Inc, Tubapack A.S., Pirlo GmbH & Co KG, Norway Pack AS, Pack-Tubes, Burhani Group of Industries, and Karl Holl GmbH & Co. KG.

