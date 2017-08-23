With over one million new signups since January, Expensify continues to lead the expense management industry with unprecedented growth in 2017.

Expensify, the world's fastest-growing expense management software since 2014, announced today that the first half of 2017 has been its best yet. Having added over a million new users since January, Expensify now serves more than five million people worldwide. With sustained organic growth and notable profit, Expensify continues to invest in its product with innovative features, integrations, and partnerships.

"More and more, employees are tired of spending countless hours doing mundane tasks and instead are turning to technology to speed up those processes," says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. "They're getting smarter and taking it upon themselves to search for better tools to expedite their workload. This shift, coupled with our unique bottom-up adoption model, has really translated to exponential growth in new customers and partnerships."

In addition to doubling the number of total customers, Expensify has also doubled the number of accounting firms in its ExpensifyApproved! Partnership Program. Many of these new partners represent top 50 accounting firms such as Kaufman Rossin, BPM CPA, Rehmann, and Wipfli. To enhance the benefits of partnership, Expensify announced new features for Approved! Partners in April, including a central dashboard to manage all client expenses, firm-wide billing capabilities, and enhanced reporting features. On top of that, Expensify has partnered with FinancialForce, Bill.com, Lyft, and five travel solutions to further enhance the product for all partners and customers.

"Partnering with Expensify has made a crucial difference to our firm," says Mark Stricker, Partner at Wipfli. "It's so easy to onboard our clients to Expensify, and such a relief that we no longer depend upon manual, paper-based systems to track receipts. Previously we could only see the full picture of our clients' financials after all expense reports had been submitted and reimbursed at the end of the month. Expensify allows us to track our clients' spend in realtime, so we can advise our clients based on their current financial status, not last month's."

What's next for Expensify? Follow @Expensify on Twitter for the latest happenings, or learn more at use.expensify.com.

About Expensify

Founded in 2008, Expensify is the global innovation leader in automated receipt and expense management with an easy-to-use mobile and web app. The app automates the entire expense reporting process with patented SmartScan receipt capture technology, powerful company card management, and integrations with all major accounting softwares. Headquartered in San Francisco, Expensify continues to expand-ify with offices around the globe, from London to Melbourne.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170823005022/en/

Contacts:

Expensify

Gabriella Horowitz

press@expensify.com