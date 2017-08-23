Acquisition of Digital Lumens strengthens portfolio for Internet of Things (IoT) applications based on connected lighting systems in industrial buildings

Via integrated sensors, the platform facilitates customized applications beyond lighting control

Osram has agreed to acquire Digital Lumens Inc., a U.S. company based in Boston, Massachusetts, that specializes in industrial IoT solutions. Founded in 2008, Digital Lumens employs 65 people and in the last fiscal year generated sales in the mid-double-digit millions (USD). The Digital Lumens software platform can be used to run applications covering everything from intelligent lighting control, energy use, and security systems to the measurement of environmental parameters such as air quality. The cloud-based platform is compatible with components and hardware of other manufacturers. Digital Lumens has built a strong customer base for industrial IoT solutions, with more than 2,500 installations.

"The acquisition of Digital Lumens puts Osram in a strong position when it comes to offering future-focused digital solutions for the facilities management sector and IoT applications," said Stefan Kampmann, Chief Technology Officer at OSRAM Licht AG. "By integrating software and sensors in a single platform, we will be able to give businesses a deeper insight into the environment within their buildings and their utilization of space. As a company that understands space, Osram is taking the next step in developing new business models that go beyond lighting. What's more, the platform is also compatible with light products made by other manufacturers."

The acquisition of Digital Lumens from a group of venture capital investors will enable Osram to expand its business with digital lighting solutions and add to its expertise in software, sensors and connectivity. Customers using the Digital Lumens cloud-based IoT solution pay a monthly service charge to access data that is continually recorded and analyzed by their lighting management system. This allows them to optimize business processes and document process-critical environmental variables.

"I am delighted that we will be working with Osram's technology experts to pave the way for further growth and new customer applications. Our existing and future customers can look forward to even more value-adding innovations," said Tom Pincince, President and CEO of Digital Lumens.

Plans are in place to integrate some of Osram's existing digital services into the platform. This includes the navigation and location solution Einstone, which uses Bluetooth to send targeted offers to users' smartphones, for example, when they are in retail environments. In a pilot project, significant and measurable increases in sales were achieved, for which Einstone was presented with the Best In-Store Solutions Award at the Euroshop 2017 trade fair.

Building on its existing product and services business, Osram will increasingly be positioning itself not only as a provider of platform-based industrial IoT applications but also as a partner for tailor-made solutions, which optimize processes within buildings.

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is one of the world's leading lighting manufacturers with a history dating back around 100 years. Its product portfolio includes high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology, such as infrared and laser lighting. The products are used in all kinds of applications ranging from virtual reality, autonomous driving, and cellphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. In automotive lighting, the Company is the global market and technology leader. Based on continuing operations (excluding Ledvance), OSRAM had around 24,600 employees worldwide at the end of fiscal year 2016 (September 30) and generated revenue of almost €3.8 billion in that fiscal year. The Company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich under the WKN 'LED 400' (stock exchange code: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

Disclaimer

This document contains statements and information pertaining to our future business and financial performance and future developments that may constitute forward-looking statements i.e. statements about processes that take place in the future, not in the past. These statements pertaining to the future can be identified by expressions such as "anticipate", "expect", "want", "intend", "plan", "believe", "aspire", "estimate", "will", "predict" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of OSRAM's management. They are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond OSRAM's control, affect OSRAM's operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of OSRAM to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or anticipated on the basis of historic trends. These factors include in particular, but are not limited to, the matters described in the chapter "Report on Risks and Opportunities" in the Annual Report of OSRAM Licht Group. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of OSRAM may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statement as being expected, anticipated, intended, planned, believed, sought, estimated or projected. OSRAM neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures they reference.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170823005185/en/

Contacts:

OSRAM

For U.S. Media Inquiries:

Ellen Slingsby, 978-570-3755

e.slingsby@osram.com

or

For Global Media Inquiries:

Stefan Schmidt, +49 89 6213-4680

stefan.schmidt@osram.com

or

Jens Hack, +49 89 6213-2129

j.hack@osram.com