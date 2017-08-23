TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Viafoura, a leader in engagement, commenting and moderation tools, today announces the release of its upgraded Next Generation Audience Development Platform. Optimized to encourage audience participation, registration and subscription within online communities, the enhanced solution provides media brands with the tools and first-party user behavior data necessary to support their market value.

As the only Audience Development Platform for digital publishers, Viafoura understands the importance of establishing and cultivating an engaged and loyal online community. Clients using the next generation platform can expect to see a rise in their website's engagement metrics due to the complete redesign of the real-time commenting user experience. This enhanced experience includes new engagement capabilities such as follow features, notification feed and news tray, web push notifications, automated moderation and more.

The addition of follow features allows users to "follow" authors, other users, pages, sections and topics to receive real-time updates in their notification feed. The new web push notifications give brands the added ability to deliver breaking news alerts when users are off-site. They also give brands the opportunity to alert users of new replies, likes and followers, due to the platform's one-of-a-kind integration with commenting features.

"With these new integrated tools, media companies can use Viafoura to take their audience development strategy to the next level," said Viafoura's founder and CEO, Jesse Moeinifar. "Instead of leaving engagement to social media and, thus, losing out on invaluable first-party user data and on-site interactions, our platform empowers media brands to build relationships with customers directly on their owned channels. This is achieved by giving brands direct access to on-site engagement tools and user behavior data."

The newly-added user behavior data provided by Viafoura includes pageviews, attention time and return visits. This complements the platform's existing data collection on a brand's audience, community and specific campaigns. Viafoura API's connect this first-party data with marketing and sales platforms (i.e. DFP, BI, Paywall, CRM, DMP) to drive actionable analytics and revenue. With this information, brands can deliver more relevant content, such as emails and repurposed, user-generated content, to cultivate continued engagement among their target audience, thus increasing revenue.

To learn more about Viafoura's Next Generation Audience Development Platform, visit the company's blog at www.viafoura.com/blog or contact sales@viafoura.com.

About Viafoura

Viafoura's Audience Development Platform empowers brands to increase engagement on their websites with user registration, engagement, moderation and analytics tools. These tools allow organizations to deliver a seamless user experience and capture first-party audience data, resulting in increased loyalty, revenue and life-time value of customers.

