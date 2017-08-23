AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- L2 Consulting Services, Inc. (L2), a leader in avionics integration and installation services for the global air transport industry, is proud to celebrate the company's 20th year in business. L2 began operations in 1997 as a group of liaison engineers focused on reducing aircraft down time. It has since become an industry recognized presence by consistently exceeding customers' quality and scheduling requirements for a myriad of avionics integration and installation services. The company offers comprehensive avionics program management, engineering design and certification services, kit manufacturing and remote installation services for airlines and avionics suppliers, worldwide.

"Since our founding, L2 has been at the forefront of providing aircraft operators with vital avionics systems that address airline operational and safety issues," said Mark Lebovitz, L2 President. "Over the last twenty years, we have steadily grown both our capabilities and size while working with the world's preeminent avionics suppliers and major airlines. L2's purpose has always been to keep aircraft in the air where they belong, more safely. We ensure that our designs, kits and remote services are not only focused on reducing aircraft downtime, but also the ease of installation and long-term maintenance support."

L2 offers its customers seamless integration services for operational solutions such as worldwide CPDLC, e-Enabled aircraft, and complete flight deck retrofits. L2 has successfully integrated and certified avionics systems on aircraft ranging from 7 passenger Cessna Citation business jets up to Boeing 747-400 capable of carrying 524 passengers. The company holds numerous Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Approvals (PMAs). L2 has an FAA Part 145 Repair Station and has AS9100 Quality Management System certification. Additionally, L2 has professional remote avionics modification teams that modify aircraft at customer sites or maintenance facilities.

"Maintaining our focus on minimizing aircraft downtime has helped us remember that the key to a trouble-free avionics installation begins with a complete, installation focused design," Dean Rudolph, L2 Vice President of Operations, stated. "We couldn't be more proud of the commitment to continuous improvement demonstrated by our world class team members over the last 20 years."

As L2 evolves, the company will continue to expand its capabilities and services -- focusing on strong business relationships, providing best-in-class avionics integration services and exceeding customer expectations.

About L2

L2 Consulting Services, Inc. (www.L2aviation.com) provides avionics engineering, integration, and installation services (FAA CRS L2ZR265X) for the global air transport industry. Since 1997, the company has been performing integration of digital avionics systems into analog and digital aircraft. Additionally, L2 offers full installation and support capabilities. L2 specializes in Satcom, EFB, e-Enabled, Flat Panels, ACARS/DataLink, RAAS, TAWS, Terminal and Cabin Wireless, Flight Data and FMS among other avionics systems.

