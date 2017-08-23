

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit a new low following his response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville earlier this month, a new poll finds.



The Morning Consult/POLITICO survey was conducted within a week of Trump's controversial remarks blaming 'both sides' for violent clashes between right-wing extremists and counter-protesters over plans to remove a statue of Confederate leader Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville.



A 32 year-old woman was killed after a man aligned with one of the extremist groups allegedly drove a car through a crowd of counter-protesters on August 12.



Only 39 percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing in this week's poll, conducted between August 17 and 19. 56 percent of respondents disapprove the president - the worst net rating he has posted since entering the White House.



A significant decline in approval rating, down from 44 percent in a similar poll just a week ago, and rise in disapproval, up from 52 percent, is attributed to the President's comments on the violence.



The poll found an eight percent erosion in Trump's approval rating among self-identified Republican voters - 73 percent, down from 81 percent last week.



Two days after making the blame 'on many sides' comment, Trump issued a stronger condemnation of the white supremacists and nationalists and neo-Nazis.



But in a dramatic change of stance the next day, he reverted to blaming the violence on both sides, drawing criticism from members of the Republican party.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX