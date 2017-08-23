By deploying Tintri in its data centre, service provider delivers differentiated automation and analytics to its customer base

Tintri, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise cloud platforms, today announced that BrightCloud has deployed Tintri to help deliver cloud benefits to its customer base. BrightCloud offers a Hybrid Cloud Service, and with Tintri they can guarantee the performance of customer applications, access more detailed analytics and leverage automation to greatly reduce operating effort and expense.

BrightCloud, headquartered in Daventry in the United Kingdom, provides enterprise-grade managed and cloud-based services focusing on Microsoft, VMware, and Citrix technology. Established in 2000, BrightCloud now supports nearly 50 small and medium-sized businesses from its central operations centre in the UK and three hosted data centres located across Europe.

Prior to purchasing Tintri, BrightCloud built its IT environment on traditional fibre channel storage and HP rack-mounted servers. However, due to the complex nature of the legacy system, the IT team was spending too much time manually intervening to meet performance SLAs for customer applications. The expertise required to make the infrastructure work was creating silos and impeding communication.

BrightCloud bought two Tintri systems and deployed them at separate data centres in an active-active configuration. Workloads that are now running on Tintri include the company's development and test environment, file/print/AD services, web servers, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft SQL, and a Citrix XenDesktop deployment with 8,200 users. Additionally, BrightCloud has future plans to develop a new Disaster Recovery (DR) as a service solution on Tintri.

"We ran a Proof of Concept (PoC) on Tintri because we wanted to make sure that multiple heavy workloads would not affect each other. The systems performed beautifully, so we decided to go ahead with the purchase," said Mark Curry, Technical Operations Manager at BrightCloud Technologies. "We run small private clouds for our customers that have specific needs, including particular performance requirements, restrictions on control, or where they can store their data. We operate in hybrid mode with other cloud providers, to make use of the scale, volume, and cost efficiencies of the public cloud. Tintri is powering the internal clouds that we offer our clients, with all of the scalability and agility of a public cloud environment."

"Tintri delivers all the benefits of enterprise cloud. Our platform automates away complex processes, provides detailed analytics into application behaviour and predicts resource needs 18 months into the future," commented David Griffiths, VP EMEA at Tintri. "That's how service providers like BrightCloud stand apart in a competitive market with compelling cloud capabilities for customers."

