Award-winning Italian Villa Brings Best Value Wedding Package to Brides & Grooms

BOURNEMOUTH, England, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The multi award-winning Italian Villa, based at Compton Acres in Poole, Dorset, has created an exceptional value package for couples wanting to get married at their popular venue.

Whilst summer season weddings can vary in cost from £5,357 to £11,000+ on their standard packages, the team have put together a package which encompasses everything that a couple would need from a venue and catering perspective - a truly unique venue (the only Italian themed Villa in the UK), a 3 course wedding breakfast, reception & toast drinks, wine with dinner, plus a great evening buffet. The whole package is available from just £4000 for 65 guests.

Commenting on the offer, Frankie Murphy, Senior Sales & Wedding Co-ordinator at The Italian Villa, said:

"We are delighted to offer this incredible package to couples getting married in the 'off-peak' periods. When you consider that this package is ALL-INCLUSIVE - including venue hire, all catering, drinks package and more, we genuinely haven't found a better value proposition at another 5* venue. We wanted to let couples know that getting married at The Italian Villa - without any compromise on quality or service - is more accessible than they might think, and that they will have the wedding day of their dreams at exceptionally good value."

The package is available in November, January and February, with other great deals available in the other "off peak months" from October to April.

The full details about the off-peak wedding package can be found at: http://www.the-italian-villa.co.uk/off-peak-wedding-packages