NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 --Smartling, a translation technology and service innovator, now offers a fully-automated, data-driven approach to measuring translation quality across localized content. Smartling's Quality Confidence Score™ (QCS), a proprietary machine-learning algorithm that aggregates data gathered from billions of translated words processed by Smartling's platform, is a milestone for the translation industry, leveraging data and machine learning to predict and improve translation quality.

According to a new report, Using Big Data to Save Money on Translation, published by market research firm Common Sense Advisory, the Smartling QCS represents "an innovative approach to translation that forecasts the chances that a human reviewer would consider a translation to be a quality one." The report states that the Smartling QCS enables the company to present a radical approach to decision-making on language translation projects.

"We developed a Quality Confidence Score algorithm that incorporates more than 75 qualitative and quantitative elements the Smartling translation management platform automatically tracks during the translation process, including quality parameters associated with both the source content and the translation process," said Kunal Sarda, Vice President of Language Services for Smartling. "To best appeal to a global audience, a language translation partner must be willing to measure -- and stand behind -- the quality of their customers' localized content using a data-driven approach. Smartling is that partner."

Quantified Translation Quality

Unlike manual, retroactive, error-counting scorecards, Smartling's QCS capabilities move translation quality and measurement upstream to a predictive approach based on the data collected, then analyzed and applied using machine learning algorithms built into the Smartling translation management platform. This significantly reduces translation risks and rework while saving global brands time and money.

Smartling's translation management platform combines business process automation with professional translators, enabling multinational companies to quickly, easily and cost-effectively localize websites, mobile apps, business documents and more. To learn more about the Smartling QCS, please visit www.smartling.com or contact Smartling at hi@smartling.com or 1-866-707-6278.

About Smartling

Smartling helps ambitious brands access more markets, deliver better user experiences, and build stronger relationships by transforming the way content is created and consumed around the world. Our translation software and services prioritize process automation and intelligent collaboration so that companies can quickly and cost-effectively localize their websites, apps, and documents with minimal IT involvement.

Customer deployments include InterContinental Hotels Group, Hootsuite, Pinterest, SurveyMonkey, and hundreds more. With Smartling, global brands have access to pricing customized to suit their specific needs, enabling more control over translation costs. For more information, please visit www.smartling.com or contact us at hi@smartling.com or 1-866-707-6278.

