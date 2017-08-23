Medicated Skin Care Products Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Growing Prominence of Personalized Skin Care Prescriptions Benefit Market Penetration

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medicated Skin Care Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medicated Skin Care Products in US$ Million.

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 120 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Advanced Dermatology Corporation

- Bayer AG

- Beiersdorf AG

- Chattem, Inc.

- Curatio Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

- EltaMD, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Medicated Skin Care Products: Medical Solutions for Skin Health Needs

Convergence of Beauty and Healthcare

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growing Prevalence of Skin Diseases and the Unmet Treatment Needs: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Skin Diseases: Few Fast Facts

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Latin America, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Global Medicated Skin Care Products Market

Vendors Emphasize Collaborations

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Medicated Skin Care Products Market in the Recent Past



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Wellness and Self-Care amidst Mounting Healthcare Costs Drive Healthy Market Growth

Health & Wellness Boosts Demand for Dermocosmetics

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Age-Related Skin Changes: A Strong Growth Driver

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Popular Cosmeceutical Contents

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Booming Demand for Anti-Aging Skin Care Products Bodes Well for the Market

Common Skin Care Cosmeceuticals

Growing Prominence of Personalized Skin Care Prescriptions Benefit Market Penetration

Failure of Non-Prescription Products Drive Demand for Physician-Dispensed Skin Care Solutions

Medicated Skin Care Innovations: Spearheading Growth

Innovations for Acne

Innovations for Actinic Keratosis

Innovations for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Angiofibromas

Melasma Treatment Innovations

Onychomycosis Treatment Innovations

Innovations for Alopecia/Hair Loss

Stem Cell Technology: The New Frontier?

Intelligent Scanning for Identifying Beneficial Ingredients

Innovations in Anti-Aging Skin Care

Other Noteworthy Medicated Skin Care Innovations

Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Demand for Natural and Organic Products

What's Next in Ingredients?

Innovative Ingredients Gain Focus

Aesthetic Dermatology to Witness Sustained Growth

Favorable Trends in the Beauty Industry Spell Opportunities for Medicated Skin Care Market

Surging Popularity of Multi-Functional Products Promote Market Expansion

Sales of Hydroquinone-free Products Gain Momentum

Facial Wipes Offers Huge Untapped Growth Potential

Women: The Dominant Consumer Cluster for Medicated Skin Care Products

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Products

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Skin Treatments Lends Traction to Market Demand

Increasing Environmental Pollution Drive Demand for Anti- Pollution Skin Care Products

Exponential Increase in Urban Population Promote Higher Demand for Medicated Skin Care



3. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

The Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act)

The Concept of Intended Use

Skin Care Products Continue to Dodge Stringent US FDA Regulations

Regulatory Differences for Skin Care Products and Drugs

FDA getting into the Act

National Advertising Division Concentrates on Big Three



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Basic Structure of Skin

Types of Skin

Skin Diseases and their Treatment

Acne

Treatment Options

Causative Factors

Acne Rosacea

Dry Skin

Fungal Infections

Actinic Keratosis

Eczema/Atopic Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Calluses

Friction Blisters

Black Heel and Palm

Tennis Toe

Acne Mechanica

The Crucial Role of Nutrition

Deficiencies and Select Skin Disorders

Dermatitis

Treatment

B Vitamins

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Eczema

Treatment

Antioxidants

Selenium

Essential Fatty Acids

Psoriasis

Treatment

Vitamin D Analogs

Vitamin A Derivatives

Zinc

Selenium

Essential Fatty Acids



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/APPROVALS

ZO® Skin Health Unveils Oclipse® Daily-Use Sun Protection Product

Skinvisible Develops New Topical and Transdermal Cannabis Products

NeoStrata Launches ProSystem Retinol Peel

SkinFix Launches ExtraStrength Adult Skincare Product & Eczema Treatment for Kids

Skinbetter Science Introduces Clinical Skin Care Line

Galderma Receives Positive Opinion from EU Regulatory Agencies for EPIDUO

Adigica Health Launches BioClarity Acne Treatment

FDA Approves Differin Gel

0.1% for OTC Acne Treatment

Medimetriks Submits NDA for Impetigo Treatment Cream

Ceramax Cream by IntraDerm Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Clearance

FDA Accepts Anacor's NDA for Crisaborole Topical Ointment

Theraderm Launches New Anti-aging Skin Care System

Dapzone Gel by Allergan Receives FDA Approval for Acne Treatment

Bayer HealthCare Launches Finacea Foam for Rosacea Treatment

Galderma's SOOLANTRA® (ivermectin) Cream Approved for Rosacea Patients

Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Expands Patent Portfolio

Valeant Receives NEA Seal of Approval for CeraVe Baby Products

Galderma Launches Benzac® OTC Acne Solutions

LETI Laboratories' AT4 System Launched in US



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ZO Skin Health Bags Global Rights to Suneva Medical's ReFissa®

Galderma Conducts Phase 4 Clinical Studies of New Restylane® Products

CCA Industries Inks License Agreement with Ultimark Products

L'Oréal Purchases Valeant's CeraVe, AcneFree and AMBI Skincare Brands

Otsuka Pharmaceutical to Construct New Facility

Shiseido Receives Regulatory Approval for New Retinol Formulation

Shiseido Acquires Gurwitch Products

Oculus Innovative Sciences Renames itself as Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Taisho to Acquire KYORIN's Dr. Program Business

Galderma Receives USFDA Approval of Restylane® Refyne and Restylane® Defyne

Moberg Pharma to Acquire Prestige Brands' DermoPlast® Product Line

Nestlé Skin Health and Pinetree Care Group Collaborate on Skin Care Pilot Study

Cadila Acquires Skincare Brand Melgain from Issar Pharma

Chugai and Galderma Enter into Global License Agreement

Pfizer Acquires Anacor Pharmaceuticals

Nestlé Skin Health Enters into Agreement with Guthy-Renker LLC

Galderma Enters into Alliance with Maruho of Japan

Otsuka and Medimetriks Enter Into Licensing Agreement

Unilever to Acquire Clinical Skincare Brand Murad



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r7h3zg/medicated_skin

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716