BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- TimeTrade, the leading provider of intelligent customer engagement, today announced a new, artificial intelligence-driven version of its industry-leading Scheduler for Salesforce product. Building on the AI capabilities of Salesforce Einstein, Scheduler makes it easy for businesses that use Salesforce as their CRM to personalize customer engagement so they can close more deals faster and ensure an exceptional customer experience. Scheduler is available for download on the Salesforce AppExchange.

As the first AI-driven scheduling product available for Salesforce, TimeTrade Scheduler gives sales and customer service teams the information they need to engage with prospects and customers more effectively than ever. Using AI-driven lead-scoring information based on content indicators, Scheduler allows sales teams to take the right action to engage with each prospect, making the process faster and more effective than ever. This helps sales teams focus on the prospects with the highest probability of converting into customers and instantly take action, such as sending a meeting invitation, based on their profile and the unique actions they have taken.

Services teams can use Scheduler to schedule onboarding of new customers quickly, resulting in faster revenue recognition. Support teams can use Scheduler to resolve tickets with unprecedented speed and accuracy, which helps improve customer satisfaction.

"Every company that is using or making cloud software faces the same imperative: understand, deploy and use AI systems to stay competitive," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of TimeTrade. "If you want to succeed in today's software-driven marketplace, you must integrate AI into the essential systems of your business. The addition of AI to the newest version of our Scheduler for Salesforce product helps businesses better predict customer expectations, giving them an edge over the competition. AI is the future -- and the future is now."

TimeTrade's far-reaching AI strategy helps sales, marketing, service and support teams engage with prospects and customers better than ever by being able to:

React more effectively to customer needs by using algorithms to capture past behaviors.

Predict the likelihood of both prospect conversion and customer churn using pattern analysis of previous engagements and demographic data.

Engage more successfully with customers by using deep learning to predict and improve sales, prevent churn and deliver the next best action for every customer, every time.

Own the customer relationship by using neuro-linguistic programming and deep learning to deliver virtual assistants, chatbots and other AI-powered capabilities to provide an exceptional customer experience.

TimeTrade generates unique data about customer behavior that is fed into Einstein to drive better lead analysis and scoring. Giving organizations a clearer picture of the entire customer journey is just one in a series of intelligent customer engagement capabilities from TimeTrade based on its tight integration with Salesforce Einstein. TimeTrade also uses AI to help businesses make even better use of customer preferences and other information to discover insights, predict outcomes, recommend next steps and automate tasks, including:

SmartMatching - A high-performance, real-time query of availability across locations and resources to schedule each customer appointment for the right place at a convenient time and with the employee best qualified to address each customer's specific need.

Multi-person appointments - TimeTrade eliminates the calling, chasing and waiting it would take to find a time and place for several people to attend in-person or virtual meetings.

Availability rules - Customer-configurable settings for rules ranging from availability schedules and resource dependencies to activities, durations and capacities.

About TimeTrade

TimeTrade creates conversations that drive business. The company equips businesses to provide personalized service to every customer, every time, creating a service guarantee that improves customer satisfaction, loyalty and retention, and increases sales growth. TimeTrade's leading-edge Customer Engagement Cloud, an enterprise platform delivered through a worldwide cloud-hosting network, provides omnichannel and mobile application tools for managing the most critical part of the customer journey: the live conversation. It includes several tightly integrated modules for online appointment scheduling, queue management, and data-rich analytics and reports. The company's patented cloud technology scales to meet the demands of the largest multinational enterprises as well as mid-size and small businesses, and undergoes independent SOC 2 type 2 security audits annually. More than 500 of the world's most successful brands -- including the largest banks, retailers, sales organizations and healthcare systems -- rely on TimeTrade to power their live customer conversations and improve the customer experience, in person, by phone or online.

TimeTrade is a registered trademark of TimeTrade Systems, Inc. All other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Kevin Flanagan

TimeTrade

781-856-2589

kflanagan@timetrade.com



Gina Giachetti

Highwire PR

415-963-4174 ext. 17

timetrade@highwirepr.com



