PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review Indonesia 2017'

PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 48-page Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Indonesia 2017.

This report offers companies, investors, policymakers, and stakeholders crucial insight into the rich ecosystem of pharmaceuticals, biotech, and healthcare companies in Indonesia, based on in-depth interviews conducted with leaders and pioneers across the value chain, from the Ministries of Health and Industry, the leaders of the Indonesian public procurement and social security institutes, country managers of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies, and representatives from local SMEs and service providers.

Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Indonesia 2017 also contains features on Indonesia's rollout of universal healthcare and what it means for the country's pharmaceutical industry; market barriers such as protectionism and regulatory inertia; how enterprising companies are overcoming these barriers; the implications of the forthcoming Halal Law; and the medtech and clinical trials segments.

Interviews

The report features in-depth interviews with:

Maura Linda Sitanggang , Ministry of Health

, Ministry of Health Airlangga Hatarto, Minister of Industry

Agus Prabowo , LKPP

, LKPP Fachmi Idris, BPJS Kesehatan

Aylie Widjaja , Exeltis

, Exeltis Milan Paleja , Novartis

, Novartis Holger Welters , Beiersdorf

Quotes

"The first goal entails the access of medicines that we wish to guarantee for all Indonesians. In this regard, the universal healthcare system (JKN) has been as efficient a partner as we could have hoped for." - Maura Linda Sitanggang, Ministry of Health

"[The Halal Law] could pose a real menace to the life sciences sector as pharmaceutical companies could stop producing drugs in Indonesia or even refrain from bringing them to market for fear of sanction for non-compliance." - Parulian Simanjuntak, IPMG

"We have disrupted the way procurement is done in Indonesia through implementing technology in order to minimize inefficiencies within the tendering system such as transparency and lead times." - Agus Prabawo, LKPP

"The public sector outpacing the private in terms of growth is tremendous news when you consider Indonesia's mammoth untapped market." - Chris Wren, British Chamber of Commerce

"We believe that Indonesia's large and diverse population offers a great clinical research opportunity." - Ashish Pal, MSD

Click here to register and download the report.