

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar extends weakness against its major opponents in the European session on Wednesday.



The loonie fell back to 1.2596 against the greenback, heading to pierce its early 2-day low of 1.2598.



The loonie edged down to 0.9955 against the aussie, from a high of 0.9912 hit at 3:45 am ET.



The loonie weakened to 2-day lows of 1.4867 against the euro and 86.56 versus the yen, off its early highs of 1.4772 and 87.36, respectively.



The next possible support for the loonie is seen around 1.28 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen, 1.02 against the aussie and 1.50 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX