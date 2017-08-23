E-Scrap and PCB E-Scrap Market: Rising Awareness Regarding Importance of Recycling Metals Drives Growth, TMR Finds

ALBANY, New York, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Transparency Market Research, the global e-scrap market was valued at 43.7 million tons in 2015 and is expected to reach a total volume of 79 million tons by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2026. The global printedcircuit board (PCB) e-scrap market was valued at 1.46 million tons in 2015 and is expected to reach 3.14 million tons by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2026. The competitive landscape of the global e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market is likely to remain fragmented in the coming years due to the diversity of opportunities on offer in the global market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the largest market for e-scrap and PCB e-scrap. In 2015, the region accounted for around 40% of the overall e-scrap market's volume and value. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan are expected to be at the forefront of the e-scrap industry in Asia Pacific due to increased technological usage of electronic equipment in the emerging region.

Rising Awareness about Utility of Recycled Metals Drives Demand from E-scrap Market

The recycling of e-waste for the recovery of various metals is important from the standpoint of saving energy. Moreover, the recycling of e-waste also helps in reducing the burden on the mining industry for providing primary metals. Sustainable resource management demands the segregation of hazardous resources from e-waste and the maximum recovery of precious metals. Thus, the recycling of e-waste helps reduce pollution, conserve energy, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and conserve resources by extracting fewer raw materials from the earth's crust. Moreover, the growing focus on recycling unprocessed waste is expected to create growth opportunities for smelters for e-waste recycling.

The rising use of electronic products in urban households is a major driver for the global e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market. In 2015, e-waste produced from household appliances accounted for a dominant share of 45% in the overall e-scrap and printedcircuit board (PCB) e-scrap market by volume. The segment is expected to show sustainable growth throughout the forecast period due to high usage of various electronic equipment in household application in terms of units, driving the global e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market at a steady rate. The rising disposable income of urban consumers is thus a key driver for the global e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market.

Widespread Need for Copper, Precious Metals in Urbanization Initiatives Drives Demand

Metals such as copper, aluminum, and tin accounted for more than 60% of the global e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market in 2016. The widespread use of copper in the construction industry, the telecommunication sector, and in the installation of electric grids is likely to drive the demand for e-scrap and PCB e-scrap recycling in the coming years. The rapid pace of urbanization in developing Asia Pacific economies, which represent the major regional markets for e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market players, could thus be vital for the market in the coming years.

The lack of awareness about the dangers of e-scrap and the utility of recycling it could hamper the e-scrap market in developing regions in the coming years.

The information in this preview comes from a TMR report titled 'E-Scrap and PrintedCircuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market (E-Scrap Source Type - Household Appliances, IT and Telecommunication Products, and Entertainment Devices; PCB E-Scrap Type -Telecommunications Circuit Cards, Network Communications Boards, Circuit Packs, PC Motherboards, and Smartphones; Material Recovered (PCB E-Scrap) - Ferrous Components, Metals, and Precious Metals) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 - 2026.'

The global e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market is segmented as follows:

E-Scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by E-Scrap Source

Household Appliances

IT and Telecommunication Products

Smartphones

Entertainment Devices

Others

E-Scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by PCB E-Scrap Type

Telecommunications Circuit Cards

Network Communication Boards

Circuit Packs

PC Motherboards

Smartphones

Others

E-Scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by Material Recovered (PCB E-Scrap)

Ferrous Components

Metals (Copper, Aluminum, Tin)

Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, Palladium)

E-Scrap Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South America

