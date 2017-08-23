Brazil Minerals, Inc.: Brazil Minerals Identifies Promising Virgin Vein Containing Diamonds and Gold

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC PINK: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") announced today that it has begun to mine a promising gravel vein in one of its mining concessions located in the Jequitinhonha River Valley of northern Minas Gerais state in Brazil, an area well known for production of diamonds and gold.

Brazil Minerals initially tested various locales within the concession and identified those with high quality, virgin alluvial material containing diamonds and gold. After choosing an area for production, a mining pit has been opened with over 15 meters of overgrowth excavated and removed to arrive at the auriferous and diamondiferous gravel layer. Photographs of the open pit and some of the Company's mining capital equipment accompany this press release.



Our excavator working in our diamond and gold mining pit.

