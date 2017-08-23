IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce the launch of the Cannabis Science Global Consortium and to provide updates on the Company's drug development initiatives and research collaborations.

The Cannabis Science Global Consortium provides the Company with a framework to cooperate and collaborate with stakeholders worldwide. "The objective of our consortium is to harness the collective expertise of our global partners to investigate the use of Cannabinoids for the treatment of a variety of indications, including cancers, neurological conditions, pain management, the treatment of HIV and AIDS, and epilepsy," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, President, Chief Executive Officer, Co-founder, and Director of Cannabis Science. "The Cannabis Science Global Consortium will link universities, foundations, corporations, and individuals to share research, ideas, and other relevant information, as well as to implement a cutting-edge research program to develop medicines and delivery mechanisms from bench-to-bedside." The Cannabis Science Global Consortium will also enable the Company to more strategically coordinate its initiatives, including those focused on education, job creation, and skills training.

Cannabis Science is aggressively expanding the Company's network of research centers. Negotiations are ongoing with several academic institutions in the United States and internationally to establish new, collaborative research agreements. These contracts will focus on several indications, and are expected to expand the research funded and directed by the Company. In addition, Cannabis Science will develop multi-center, clinical trial networks with cannabinoid drug development.

Cannabis Science currently has several research programs underway that have produced initial results that are critical in the Company's early phase cancer drug development plan. "These initial results are better than expected and are helping Cannabis Science refine our drug development program," stated Dr. Allen Herman, Chief Medical Officer of Cannabis Science. "Based on our progress to date, we expect to conclude pre-clinical work on a few cannabinoids over the next several months, and begin clinical trials in 2018. This timeline is consistent with the Company's overall development strategy."

There are three primary elements in Cannabis Science's drug development program: (1) Defining the effectiveness and specificity of cannabinoids being tested; (2) Identifying and testing drug delivery mechanisms; and (3) Testing and evaluating the impact of co-interventions, and the application of additional diagnostic and/or therapeutic procedures to participants in our randomized controlled trials. The Company's initial results point to the importance of drug delivery systems and the impact of co-interventions.

"These initial experiments follow the outlines of the proposed research described in the 2016 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Report on the use of Cannabinoids in medical care," said Dr. Herman "This work defines the vital early steps in our drug development program that will bring new pharmaceuticals to the treatment of many diseases."

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

