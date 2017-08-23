The "Electricity Industry Profiles Bulgaria" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Bulgaria remains heavily dependent on coal (44.1% in 2015) and nuclear power (32.1% in 2015) for its electricity. Unlike most European countries, Bulgaria remains committed to nuclear, with plans for 2 new reactors backed by Russian investment. Bulgaria has exceeded its renewable energy target of 16%. It hit 18.2% in 2015 and managed 19.4% when only electricity is considered. This is mainly due to hydro power, but also due to a surge in renewable investment pre-2013. Attractive tariffs led to significant growth in the wind and solar markets in 2012.
However, this situation has now been completely reversed with tariffs cut, meaning that Bulgaria's renewable energy performance is unlikely to change significantly to 2020. In line with the common European Union (EU) targets, Bulgaria is aiming to reduce its gas emissions, a 50% decrease of energy intensity of GDP and a 16% share of renewable energy sources in total energy consumption, which it is bound by obligation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Executive Summary-Bulgaria
2. Introduction-Scope, Coverage, and Methodology
Research Scope
Profile Coverage
Forecasting Methodology
3. Bulgaria
Key Findings
Drivers
Drivers Explained
Restraints
Restraints Explained
Electricity Market Overview
Energy Policy
Energy Policy
Fuel Mix Forecast
Installed Capacity Forecast
Power Capacity Investment
Support Mechanisms and Major Incentives
Competitive Environment-Generation
Electricity Distribution Market
Electricity Retail Market
Transmission Network
4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity 1-Business Models
Growth Opportunity 2-Vertical Integration
Strategic Imperatives for Power and Energy Companies
Legal Disclaimer
