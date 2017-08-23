SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- The team behind Legitifi, the first ever social ID verification platform, is on a mission to help others -- through its innovative technology and focus on charitable causes. The idea that doing the right thing has a positive effect on society as a whole is a core tenet of Legitifi, a company whose innovation allows users to ensure that the person on the other end of a digital connection is who they say they are.

To that end, giving back was built into the corporate culture from the very beginning. The entire executive team is passionate about the concept of social responsibility, and the company donates 10 cents to its charity partners for every Legitifi profile created. The goal for the first year is to donate $1 million dollars to charity. The newest charities added to Legitifi's lineup include Indo Jax® and Thirst Project.

With a motto of "We are nothing if we don't give back," Indo Jax Surf Charities empowers disadvantaged, medically fragile and special needs children by exposing them to the profound healing properties of the ocean and surfing.

Thirst Project, the world's largest youth water activism organization, builds freshwater wells in developing communities to give people access to fresh water. More than 663 million people globally do not have safe, clean water available to them. Thirst has funded more than 1,700 water projects in 13 countries to date, giving more than 280,000 people access to fresh water. For a two-month period of time, Legitifi will donate 50 cents to Thirst Project for every download -- an amount which will give one person water for an entire year. Together, Legitifi and Thirst Project have set a goal to give clean water to 3,000 people by the end of 2017.

Thirst and Indo Jax join the ASPCA, Children's Miracle Network, and other charities dedicated to causes such as breast cancer awareness, the prevention of sexual abuse and humanitarian aid. According to Legitifi's CEO, Matt Condensa, the company is committed to growing this list -- and increasing the amount of money donated year over year. "The threads of philanthropy that we have woven into our business at every level have helped us attract like-minded employees and investors. Our entire team practices what we preach and shares in our mission to encourage social responsibility. By working jointly toward this goal, Legitifi can make a bigger charitable impact -- and leave a large footprint of safer online interactions and good decision making for generations to come. At the end of the day, it's about doing the right thing." Charities wishing to partner with Legitifi are encouraged to submit their charity here.

An opt-in platform, Legitifi is non-invasive and lends privacy, permission and accuracy to on and offline social interactions. By pulling real-time data from top social media networks (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Tinder, Google, and Instagram), Legitifi is unique in that it allows users to simply use their phone to instantly verify and validate identities. Users can also 'vouch' for each other, increasing the trust factor. The result is social interactions that are inherently safer, more honest and transparent.

The Legitifi app is now available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Please visit www.legitifi.com for more information.

About Legitifi

Headquartered in San Jose, Legitifi is on a mission to inspire safe, honest relationships and social interactions. The first social identity verification app of its kind, Legitifi was developed to put a halt to scams such as catfishing and social identity fraud. Available for iOS and Android, Legitifi allows users to quickly and easily identify the people they meet online: dates, drivers, sitters/nannies, and more. The team behind Legitifi is made up of seasoned, digital tech executives whose personal experiences led them to determine that today's social interactions were seriously lacking safeguards, and wanted to do something to change that.

The Legitifi team holds the principle that doing the right thing has a positive effect on society as a whole. Giving back is a part of this, and the company donates 10 cents for every Legitifi profile created to one of six charities for human services, animal causes, environmental issues, religion and education. To learn more about Legitifi, please visit www.legitifi.com.

